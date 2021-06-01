More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Strengthens Its Offer Of Wellness Tourism

    A paradise for detoxifying from stress

    By Beleida Delgado
    9
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentGuillermo Agudelo -

    Water in Costa Rica: A Serious Issue that Does Not Lose its Validity

    Costa Rica is known throughout the world as one of the greenest and most sustainable nations, which is full...
    Read more
    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Costa Rica Strengthens Its Offer Of Wellness Tourism

    "Costa Rica has all the necessary conditions to establish itself as a paradise that allows visitors to detoxify from stress and daily hustle and bustle"
    Read more
    Featured EventGuillermo Agudelo -

    El Salvador Holds the World Surfing Championship

    The Government of President Nayib Bukele reiterates to Salvadorans and the international community the pride of organizing the ISA...
    Read more
    Beleida Delgado

    Costa Rica has all the necessary conditions to establish itself as a paradise that allows visitors to detoxify from stress and daily hustle and bustle”, stated the Minister of Tourism Gustavo J. Segura.

    Projects designed to strengthen the supply of wellness tourism in the northern part of the country may compete for a portion of a $ 120,000 fund from the Rediscover Costa Rica Program of the Costa Rica United States of America Foundation for Cooperation (CRUSA).

    The initiative was coordinated with the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) to link it with the Wellness Pura Vida Strategy, whose purpose is to position the country as a wellness destination and contribute to the development of products with a Costa Rican identity such as spa, massages, water thermals, physiotherapies, hydrotherapies, sleep therapies, rest, silence, earthing, forest therapies, healthy and balanced diet; all in contact with the natural environment.

    Boosting the wellness tourism industry

    The contest is exclusive for projects that are developed in areas such as Sarapiquí, San Carlos, Los Chiles, Upala, Río Cuarto and the district of Peñas Blancas de San Ramón. Each winner will receive up to $ 10,000 to implement their project, contribute to the community’s tourism revival, and boost the wellness tourism industry. Resources cannot be used for expenses such as salaries, purchase of land, vehicles or other assets.

    Small and medium-sized companies interested in applying for their projects must first participate in an induction process, in which experts will explain the Wellness Concept applied to tourism, the elements that make it up, the opportunities it represents and how the chains can be incorporated or strengthened. productive around wellness tourism.

    Flora Montealegre, Executive Delegate of the CRUSA Foundation, pointed out that the objective of Rediscover Costa Rica is to promote actions that contribute to the design of a Sustainable Tourism and Well-being strategy, based on principles of sustainability, trust and local economic development. This element coincides with all the actions carried out by CRUSA to promote the transformation of the country towards a more sustainable, inclusive and innovative economy.

    “The Program acquires great importance after the contraction of the tourism sector for this year, projected by the Monetary Policy Report of the Central Bank of Costa Rica, which indicates a 4.2% drop in the activity of Hotels and Restaurants. These resources can help companies dedicated to tourism in the north of the country to reactivate their economies, generate productive chains and be able to sustain themselves in the tourist offer”, indicated Montealegre.

    An ideal destination to recharge energy

    The Rector Minister of Tourism, Gustavo J. Segura, said that Costa Rica has the clear purpose and slogan of positioning itself as an ideal destination to recharge energy and as a natural sanctuary to connect with the essential values of life, which is why Rediscover Costa Rica from the Crusa Foundation and the Wellness Pura Vida from ICT become a perfect marriage.

    “Costa Rica has all the necessary conditions to establish itself as a paradise that allows visitors to detoxify from stress and daily hustle and bustle, in an involvement with the environment that allows unique and unrepeatable tourist wellness activities,” added Minister Segura.

    Montealegre concluded: “This time we are committed to supporting and promoting wellness tourism initiatives, not only because of its economic potential, but also because we are convinced of the importance of generating well-being in this era of Pandemic and post-Pandemic. There have been many months of confinement and restrictions that generate stress in people, for them the wellness tourism offer represents a great opportunity to find well-being and health, products that our country can offer ”.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )

      SourceTCRN Staff
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleEl Salvador Holds the World Surfing Championship
      Next articleWater in Costa Rica: A Serious Issue that Does Not Lose its Validity
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      EnvironmentGuillermo Agudelo -

      Water in Costa Rica: A Serious Issue that Does Not Lose its Validity

      Costa Rica is known throughout the world as one of the greenest and most sustainable nations, which is full...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      “Votes For Life” For British Citizens Living Abroad

      News TCRN STAFF -
      New measures announced by the British government will also make it easier for overseas electors to remain registered to vote for longer periods of...
      Read more

      Costa Rica Is Recognized In Latin America By Fintech Americas

      News TCRN STAFF -
      The social and non-profit entity Grameen Costa Rica has just received the Gold Country Award in the Social Impact Innovation category of the 6th...
      Read more

      “Chepito”, the Oldest Costa Rican, Dies At 121

      News TCRN STAFF -
      José Uriel de los Ángeles Delgado Corrales, known as "Chepito", passed away on the night of this May 27th at the age of 121....
      Read more

      Oxigeno Shopping Center at Heredia Will Become a Vaccination Center This Weekend

      News TCRN STAFF -
      An alliance between the Hospital de Heredia and the Centro Comercial Oxigeno will allow a vaccination campaign this Sunday.
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »