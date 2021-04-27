Converting the canton of La Cruz, Guanacaste and its entire tourist corridor into an attraction for national, binational and European tourism were part of the topics analyzed this past Thursday, April 22nd, during a meeting with the presence of Gustavo J. Segura, Costa Rican Minister of Tourism.

At the event, held in the session hall of the Municipality of La Cruz, there was also Anasha Campbell, Minister of the Nicaraguan Institute of Tourism; Luis Alonso Alan, Mayor of La Cruz; Daguer Hernández, deputy director of the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners; representatives of the Guanacaste Conservation Area, the La Cruz Chamber of Tourism Entrepreneurs, the La Cruz Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Development and the Coastal Tourism Corridor.

“La Cruz is a border canton with impressive tourist attractions, ongoing tourism investments that generate hundreds of jobs for the community, with opportunities for social progress through rural community tourism that are yet to be developed.

Opportunities for a cross-border tourist corridor

“As it is a border community and as Costa Rica receives a significant number of European travelers, this tourism seeks opportunities for multinational tours and here there is a cross-border tourist corridor where the attractions of our north coast meet the attractions of the Nicaraguan South Pacific coast”, said Minister Gustavo J. Segura.

For her part, Nicaraguan Minister Anasha Campbell pointed out that tourism is linked to the improvement of the quality of life of the towns and through this industry a way should be sought to facilitate the migratory flow between the towns to continue bringing progress to the communities.

Manuel Alan, President of the La Cruz Chamber of Tourism, participated in the meeting and described it as positive, noting that the mission is to attract more national and international travelers to the area, always complying with current health protocols.

La Cruz with enough attractions to entertain tourists for 15 days



“La Cruz has more than 40 attractions. La Cruz is culture, history, geography, sport fishing, world heritage, canton of petroglyphs; here we have enough attractions to entertain a tourist for 15 days ”, indicated Alan.

In addition to this meeting, Minister Segura had private meetings with investors and representatives of the La Cruz Chambers of Tourism, as well as with tourism entrepreneurs from the coastal communities in Cuajiniquil.

The creation of the La Cruz Coastal Tourism Corridor (CTC) was carried out in 2019 with the aim of attracting local and foreign tourists. It is made up of the Santa Elena Peninsula, Bahía Salinas and the coastal communities of El Jobo, Puerto Soley, Cuajiniquil and La Cruz.

From La Cruz to Cuajiniquil you can experience rural tourism on farm, bird watching, whales, dolphins, diving, snorkeling, learn about the life of fishermen, visit the Bolaños Island Wildlife Refuge and observe geological attractions, since La Cruz is one of the few places in the world where you can see layers of the earth’s crust outside the sea.

Visiting the beaches of La Cruz means being in one of the top ten destinations in the world to practice the extreme sport of kitesurfing, while the visitor delights in the gastronomy based on seafood or the traditional webbed tortilla, achiotada chicken or corn rice.

La Cruz was declared the canton of the petroglyphs for being one of the regions of the country with the greatest amount of archaeological remains, it is an area rich in marine biology, its waters are very cold and this allows a lot of reproduction of marine species, as well as watching whales, turtles, sharks, stingrays, among other marine species. Isla Bolaños, in front of Bahía Soley, is part of the Guanacaste Conservation Area and a Sea Bird Refuge that can be visited by hiring a tour operator and local guides.