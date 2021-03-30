More
    Costa Rica Among the Five Best Tourist Destinations of 2021

    Recognizing Costa Rica’s remarkable dedication to sustainability

    By TCRN STAFF
    Costa Rica appears today among the five best tourist destinations of 2021 by choice of Treehugger, an expert digital media in sustainability, and TripSavvy, a recognized travel website.

    In the first installment of the Green Awards, The Best of Green 2021: Sustainable Travel, the Central American country received this award for decades of action to combat the climate crisis, for reversing deforestation and having converted a fourth into parks and protected reserves part of its territory, indicates the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

    It stands out that this nation was also distinguished in the Best Experiences category, with which the jury recognized the first Safari surf school to establish itself in Nosara, Nicoya Peninsula, in 1999, located in the Hotel Olas Verdes, the first LEED Platium hotel in Costa Rica.

    Sustainability as its North


    Treehugger’s managing editor, Melissa Breyer, said that due to Costa Rica’s remarkable dedication to sustainability they were not surprised to see it in the selection of winners for the destination category. “We especially like that Costa Rica encourages visitors to offset their carbon emissions by traveling there,” she stressed.

    Commenting on the second award, Breyer indicated that this Central American nation has become a model for sustainable practices in the region and around the world, and we are encouraged to see that it has been rewarded for its great work.

    For the head of the ICT, Gustavo Segura, “both recognitions honor the commitment and effort of the Costa Rican tourism sector and the country to develop a sustainable, innovative and inclusive development model”.

    This Tico portfolio indicates that the nominations for these awards were made by readers, collaborators and staff of both digital platforms, as well as external experts. Meanwhile, to award the prizes, Treehugger and TripSavvy recruited six specialists, who acted as judges and chose five finalists for each category.

