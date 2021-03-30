More
    Guanacaste Airport Opens New Laboratory Service for COVID-19 Tests

    With this service, the sustainable recovery of air transport is sought

    By TCRN STAFF
    Guanacaste Airport – a member of the VINCI Airports network – launched the antigenic testing service for the detection of COVID-19, thanks to an alliance with Laboratorios Echandi, a Costa Rican company with more than 60 years of experience in the health sector.

    Passengers traveling to or from Guanacaste can take the test at the airport. The sampling process and antigen analysis is performed in the laboratory located in the terminal, allowing passengers to know the result of their test in less than an hour.

    The results will be available in digital or printed format. In addition, as part of the traceability of the results, a QR code scanning system will be implemented so that airlines can verify the veracity of the results.

    Best passenger experience

    “Our premise is to offer visitors the best transit experience through the Guanacaste Airport terminal, with a comprehensive concept of security, quality and service. With the opening of Laboratorios Echandi -adjacent to the terminal for the ease of visitors- we were able to meet the need of our passengers to undergo the COVID-19 detection test prior to their departure under all the established health regulations”, said César Jaramillo, General Manager of CORIPORT, airport concessionaire.

    A website was set up that allows passengers to schedule an appointment for their tests, in order to facilitate access to the service. Passengers may also walk-in for the test if they wish. Airport staff will be available to guide and inform visitors about the new facility, the use of the QR code, and booking appointments.

    “At Laboratorio Echandi we are committed to supporting the country’s tourism recovery, offering greater accessibility and simplicity to tourists in the processes of taking and diagnosing COVID-19 tests. We have seen a very significant increase in the demand for COVID-19 tests in the Guanacaste area and there are still many people who find the process of taking a test confusing and complex. Appointments to perform the antigen at the Guanacaste airport can be digitally scheduled through the page https://covid.morphotr.com

    which can be accessed by scanning the QR code that will be available in the international arrivals area of the terminal, reception of most of the hotels in the region and in Brittshop stores”, commented Federico Echandi, General Manager of LabEchandi.

    The laboratory is located in the East parking lot, next to the terminal, and has the equipment, tests and personnel necessary to meet current demand and the flexibility to increase it if necessary.

    Added value

    This initiative illustrates the added value of the VINCI Airports network and is in addition to obtaining the Airport in recent weeks the ACI Airport Health Accreditation and the ACI Air Service Quality recognition in the categories of “Best Airport” and “Better Sanitation”.

    Important achievement recognized

    Today the Costa Rican Chamber of Health recognizes and applauds the opening of laboratory services to perform rapid tests for COVID-19 at the Daniel Oduber Quirós airport terminal. This is a very important country achievement that confirms the importance of public-private partnerships as a mechanism through which to advance towards better and greater access to health by the population.

    The opening, added to the work of setting up a network of more than 100 laboratories throughout the country that for months has been carrying out PCR and antigen tests, is a fundamental contribution in this inter-institutional collaboration to facilitate safe, efficient and affordable access. to COVID-19 tests for international passengers and national travelers” stated Massimo Manzi, Executive Director of the Costa Rican Chamber of Health.

    It should also be mentioned that for trips to the United States you can schedule the appointment to take the test up to 72 hours before the flight, and if you schedule the same day of the flight, you must do it at least 4 hours before departure.

