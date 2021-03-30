Hike to the “El Congo Waterfall” Near San José and its Natural Infinity Pool

For those people who still do not have plans for Easter, and are lovers of hiking and nature and want to enjoy a natural paradise no more than 40 kilometers from San José, you should know the “El Congo waterfall” in Ujarrás de Cariblanco de Alajuela, near the La Paz Waterfalls in Vara Blanca.

You must enter through Mi Cafecito Coffee Tour, a tourist site where you can discover the history of coffee, and get to know a set of three waterfalls that form El Congo, are fed by the María Aguilar River.

Due to the large amount of rain that fell in recent weeks, a landslide makes it impossible to visit two of the three falls, however, the main and most striking waterfall is open and available for a dip. To get to this waterfall, you will have to walk one kilometer, most of it on a concrete path, but first you will be able to enjoy a scenic viewpoint overlooking the canyon. One of the peculiarities of this waterfall is that its pond resembles a natural infinity pool. Also take the opportunity to observe an artificial lagoon and enjoy the view.

Coffee Tours

Mi Cafecito Coffee Tour was born after the union of a group of small coffee producers from Coopesarapiquí, which originally only offered the coffee tour, but due to the Pandemic they diversified their tourist services. All types of vehicles can enter the place and ample parking is offered. They also have a restaurant with a la carte menu.

Hours are Monday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. at 5 p.m.