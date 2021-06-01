Costa Rica is known throughout the world as one of the greenest and most sustainable nations, which is full of virtues showing a natural paradise. Water and its availability is an important issue within the Central American country, because the vital liquid is part of the development of countless aspects reflected in the flora and fauna. And yes, everyone should be concerned about this issue, and especially about its management and treatment.

Experts say that Costa Rica is one of the countries in the world with the most drinking water; It is also specified by the United Nations (UN) through a study that 98% of the population has access to clean and drinkable water, that is, the water that is treated.

But, there is a situation about wastewater treatment …

In Costa Rica there are only 5 wastewater treatment plants, by the way, a study by the University of Costa Rica (UCR), in 2018, reported that 70% of these waters are not treated correctly before being discharged.

Compared to European countries, there is a lag with wastewater treatment. In Germany, it is very common to go to the lakes and rivers in urban areas to spend the afternoon or for a visit at the weekend. There, 97% of the population is connected to the public sewerage network, which receives used water from homes and industry and transports it to waste treatment plants to be cleaned and then deposited in rivers or underground waters.

On the other hand, what is known about the Costa Rican Water Law?

At the end of 2020, it became known about a project for a new water law in Costa Rica after 78 years, in a context in which the water resource is increasingly valuable and in which there are criticisms from environmental sectors, and of course setbacks in the text on the management and protection of the resource, in addition to the situation mentioned above regarding the treatment of residual waters. The bill was in the Legislative Plenary where it was expected to be voted on.

It is worth noting that the current Water Law has been in force since 1942 and that the new project stiffens the fines for polluting or damaging tributaries in accordance with an order that classifies offenses as minor, serious and very serious. Additionally, it contemplates protection zones around springs, the banks of rivers, streams or streams, lakes, natural and artificial reservoirs built by the State.

Defender claimes that access to drinking water is a Human Right

A few weeks ago, it was known through the Ombudsman’s Office in Costa Rica, claiming that “access to drinking water is a Human Right; and the AyA, in accordance with the Social and Democratic State of Law, is the responsible institution to guarantee that right”.

According to the defender of the Inhabitants, Catalina Crespo, “this mandate must be complied with through efficient management of the water resource that makes it possible for the billing to the end user to be given at a social cost accessible to the people, especially for the vulnerable sectors of the country that have suffered the most from COVID-19“.

Water, a Human Right according to the United Nations

In November 2002, the United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights adopted General Comment number 15, on the right to water. Article 1 establishes that “The human right to water is essential for a dignified human life.”

On July 28, 2010, through Resolution 64/292, the United Nations General Assembly explicitly recognized the human right to water and sanitation, reaffirming that clean drinking water and sanitation are essential for the realization of all human rights.

Do you know about the global market for water and wastewater treatment technology?

The global water and wastewater treatment technology market is said to experience growth by 2021-2030. This market will be an important component of the Technology economy due to the scale of its investment and, more fundamentally, due to the essential technological innovations and advances that have been taking place in recent years.

Additionally, demand has followed innovation as manufacturers have developed newer and better versions of Water and Wastewater Treatment Technology. And the development of more innovative products has put pressure on everyone in the industry to keep up, catalyzing even more innovation.

By means of a report, the geographic scope of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Technology market has been meticulously segmented into North America, South and Central America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The research lists each region’s consumer market share in minute detail, along with production market share and revenue.