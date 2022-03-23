More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Do You Know the Benefits that Derivatives of Cannabis Sativa: THCAnd CBD Bring to Your Health?

    These are some of the discoveries of modern medicine, regarding a plant used for thousands of years

    By TCRN STAFF
    11
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Have you ever smoked marijuana or consumed in any way the derivatives of this natural plant? If so, you know that they have therapeutic effects and relaxing properties, and if you don’t, this is all you need to know.

    THC and CBD are chemical compounds extracted from the Cannabis sativa plant and, although both produce potential therapeutic benefits, you have to know how to use them and do it in moderation… like everything else. It is important to consult a specialist before consuming them and learn what benefits each of these derivatives provides.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Let’s Talk About THC

    THC – delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol – is the main component of the cannabis plant, “which, when consumed in high concentrations, is characterized by producing psychoactive effects. In other words, it produces an effect similar to that of dopamine in the brain, generating a feeling of well-being and happiness, what we know as feeling ‘happy’”, explains anesthesiologist María Fernanda Arboleda, a specialist in pain and palliative care.

    “It also improves sleep quality in patients with insomnia, increases appetite in people suffering from anorexia as a result of HIV and cancer, and helps mitigate nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy in cancer patients,” among other benefits, she adds.

    And Now CBD

    For its part, CBD – cannabidiol – has important anti-inflammatory effects, reduces anxiety levels, and controls seizures in patients with refractory epilepsy. Arboleda specifies that it is the “fashion component”, but that it is just one more of the hundreds of cannabinoids that exist in the cannabis plant.

    “CBD does not produce the intoxication seen when consuming high concentrations of THC. Its anti-inflammatory effect has been observed in various investigations. In addition, it has an anxiolytic effect, so it helps to improve associated symptoms, and allows better levels of concentration”, explains the anesthesiologist graduated from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

    Among other benefits to human health, CBD also has aesthetic effects on the body. For example, it has antioxidant properties, which is why its use has increased in products that focus on skin care, and more and more studies are being observed that suggest therapeutic effects in various dermatological diseases such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and acne.

    “Medical cannabis is a useful tool for controlling symptoms caused by a wide variety of diseases, but it is essential to know the properties and characteristics of THC and CBD, and in which cases one or the other should be used,” adds Dr. Mafer about these cannabinoids.

    As we told you, these chemical components have health benefits, but under regulation. Currently you can get them in the form of aromatherapy drops and essences, but it is always advisable to have professional medical guidance to obtain the greatest benefits safely.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleMike Tyson and His New Business: Candy Shaped Like Ears and Flavored With Cannabis
    Next articleWhat I Learned the First Time I Used Ayahuasca
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    What I Learned the First Time I Used Ayahuasca

    Ayahuasca is a plant medicine that is frequently used in rituals and ceremonies of the amazonian peoples. Due to its psychoactive properties
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    At TCRN we share a positive, dynamic, and nuanced perspective on world affairs. We shed light on topics that range from culture, environment, technology and economics to society, politics, and health. Here we take investigative reporting seriously so we don’t shy away from bad news. We just don’t dwell on the dark side of life or seek to exploit it in anyway

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER