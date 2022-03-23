Do You Know the Benefits that Derivatives of Cannabis Sativa: THCAnd CBD Bring to Your Health?

Have you ever smoked marijuana or consumed in any way the derivatives of this natural plant? If so, you know that they have therapeutic effects and relaxing properties, and if you don’t, this is all you need to know.

THC and CBD are chemical compounds extracted from the Cannabis sativa plant and, although both produce potential therapeutic benefits, you have to know how to use them and do it in moderation… like everything else. It is important to consult a specialist before consuming them and learn what benefits each of these derivatives provides.

Let’s Talk About THC

THC – delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol – is the main component of the cannabis plant, “which, when consumed in high concentrations, is characterized by producing psychoactive effects. In other words, it produces an effect similar to that of dopamine in the brain, generating a feeling of well-being and happiness, what we know as feeling ‘happy’”, explains anesthesiologist María Fernanda Arboleda, a specialist in pain and palliative care.

“It also improves sleep quality in patients with insomnia, increases appetite in people suffering from anorexia as a result of HIV and cancer, and helps mitigate nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy in cancer patients,” among other benefits, she adds.

And Now CBD

For its part, CBD – cannabidiol – has important anti-inflammatory effects, reduces anxiety levels, and controls seizures in patients with refractory epilepsy. Arboleda specifies that it is the “fashion component”, but that it is just one more of the hundreds of cannabinoids that exist in the cannabis plant.

“CBD does not produce the intoxication seen when consuming high concentrations of THC. Its anti-inflammatory effect has been observed in various investigations. In addition, it has an anxiolytic effect, so it helps to improve associated symptoms, and allows better levels of concentration”, explains the anesthesiologist graduated from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Among other benefits to human health, CBD also has aesthetic effects on the body. For example, it has antioxidant properties, which is why its use has increased in products that focus on skin care, and more and more studies are being observed that suggest therapeutic effects in various dermatological diseases such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and acne.

“Medical cannabis is a useful tool for controlling symptoms caused by a wide variety of diseases, but it is essential to know the properties and characteristics of THC and CBD, and in which cases one or the other should be used,” adds Dr. Mafer about these cannabinoids.

As we told you, these chemical components have health benefits, but under regulation. Currently you can get them in the form of aromatherapy drops and essences, but it is always advisable to have professional medical guidance to obtain the greatest benefits safely.