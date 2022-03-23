More
    Mike Tyson and His New Business: Candy Shaped Like Ears and Flavored With Cannabis

    In tribute to one of the most remembered moments of his career

    By TCRN STAFF
    Mike Tyson, after his retirement from boxing, became a businessman and at the same time, he even participated in the cinema, as in the movie, “What happened yesterday?”, so the ex-boxer’s occurrences are common and cause surprise at the same time.

    On this occasion, Mike Tyson started a new business, based on an event that marked his career, and at the same time, marked his life. The former American boxer started his cannabis-flavored ear gummies business.

    Why does he sell gummies shaped like ears?

    The shape of cannabis-flavored ear gummies has a history behind it, and it goes back to a memorable event from Mike Tyson’s career. In 1997, he faced Evander Holyfield, after losing by KO months later. In this duel, “Iron” suddenly bit Evander Holyfield’s ear, a fact that disqualified the then boxer.

    This fight is still remembered today, and even both boxers talked about it as if it were an anecdote since finally, everything remained in the ring that day. It is for this reason that gummies in the shape of ears is Mike Tyson’s new business.

    Tyson Ranch cannabis products

    Mike Tyson started the company ‘Tyson Ranch’, which grows and sells cannabis in California, its consumption being legal in this state. The former boxer once stated that cannabis use helped him: “In my 30s, cannabis really saved me from myself. The health benefits were very clear. Since he kept saving me, I knew that everyone needed this type of medicine (…) I have been fighting for more than 20 years and my body has a lot of wear and tear. I had two surgeries and used marijuana to calm my nerves, and it took away the pain. Before, they had me on opiates, and it f…ed my life.”

    The gummies are named “Mike Bites,” and as seen in the post from Mike Tyson’s official Instagram account, the sugary gummies are shaped like Evander Holyfield’s bitten off ear.

