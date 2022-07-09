More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Did You Know That July Is The Month To “Resoñar” In Costa Rica?

    It is never too late to dare to live authentic experiences that add well-being to our lives and allow us to continue dreaming and building...

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The month of July in Costa Rica is to “Resoñar” everything that allows us to bring out our best version and transmit that to those around us. You will ask “Resoñar”? and that is the name of the totally different Festival that you can attend from the 30th until dawn on the 31st of July. Organized by the amazing Resonance Costa Rica team, all oriented in one frequency, one vibration. The Resoñar Festival is to celebrate community life, art, music, gastronomy and every part of our being.

    Resonance, for so long, has changed the lives of those who have experienced its events, each retreat, each of its spaces. In “Resoñar”, acoustic and electronic music artists, the team of Félix Larisika, Graciela, and Estelle from Resonance, will ensure that each of the people enjoy their essence like never before.

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    Felix and his good vibes

    We spoke with Félix Larisika and he told us where he comes from, what he does, what he is passionate about and his purpose with Renoncance and the Resoñar Festival.

    Felix was born in Germany and grew up in Argentina, when he finished high school he decided to visit Central America. In Central America, Larisika has linked up with conscious communities and worked on the Morpho farm around Costa Rica. Lead a life with sustainable practices, yoga, meditation, rituals and ancestral practices; he likes to collaborate with other artists and projects like Resonance, to organize events,

    Considering that “in the union is strength”

    He has been connected with several communities in Costa Rica, located for example, in the Diamante Valley, Tinamaste, Dominical, Chirripo, Monteverde and Jacó area.

    Félix Larisika is a static dance musician and DJ. In his opinion, the Resoñar Festival is partly a reflection of Resonance, of what they have been working on together, “a brand made in community, with essence and creativity.”

    Definitely, the event brings it and “in it” you will be able to know in depth what is organized collectively, music, static dance (conscious dance format), live music, the spontaneous and the talent to spare in the various areas.

    The ideal for the magnificent Resonance team is to make you identify yourself, accept yourself and connect with different people, with their cultures, valuing ethics, of course in safe spaces, without taboo, without exclusion, allowing everyone to dream together!

    If you want to participate in the jungle call event, go to this link: https://resonancecr.com/resonar-musical-gathering

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMaría Donaire TCRN Staff
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleSome US States Have Begun the Process to Decriminalize Psychedelics for Use in Healing Therapy
    Next articleThe Seed Festival Was a Complete Success in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Tips for Managing Grief When Facing the Death of a Loved One

    The death of a loved one is a stake to the heart that generates a deep emotional wound and that we must help to heal.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.