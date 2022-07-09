More
    The Seed Festival Was a Complete Success in Costa Rica

    Lovers of agriculture, who love planting, decided to be present at the Seed Festival...

    On June 25, communities from Costa Rica attended the Seed Festival, which this year had the slogan “Saving Our Seeds”, in the Tinamastes Community Hall, located in Tinamaste de Barú, between Dominical and San Isidro.

    Approximately 400 people attended, according to Marisol and Melissa Sweet, organizers of the Festival and also in charge of “Vida Autentica”. In the activity, there was an exchange of fruit tree seeds, music and delicious food.

    Each of the people enjoyed music from DJ Corazón, Chino singer from the Pérez area, Paloma Coronado and Guadalupe Urbina. Henry Picado, representative of the Ecological Foundation (Fecon), led a special talk on the proposed Law 21,087 to privatize seeds.

    The central axis of the activity was the exchange of knowledge of trees, fruits and seeds, “a meeting point for the community, an information point, since they were sharing educational material, to find out about the Law, also about agriculture and more. In addition, a silent auction of objects was held, among other various dynamics.

    READ MORE: Attend the Tinamastes Seed Festival and Enjoy Its Varieties, Music and Food

    About the Seeds Law


    The draft law that has the name “Law for the modernization of the national seed office” and file number 21,087, is considered ambiguous by various organizations, especially by Mariana Porras, leader of the Biodiversity Coordination Network.

    They consider that the law that is being discussed by Costa Rican legislators is “a new attempt by the agro-corporate sector and its state partners that intends to criminalize the trade in native, local and traditional seeds.”

    Seeds are the first link in any agri-food chain, that is, without seeds we could not produce all the food we currently consume, which is why their possession, production and trade are so important.

    All agricultural seeds that constitute the main source of food for humanity, have been a creation of indigenous peoples, peasant communities and the result of experimentation, study, research, creativity and dialogue with nature.

