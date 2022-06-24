Attend the Tinamastes Seed Festival and Enjoy Its Varieties, Music and Food

This Saturday, June 25th, the Seed Festival will be held at the Tinamastes Communal Hall in Costa Rica. Starting at 9 in the morning, attendees can enjoy the exchange, barter and sale of varieties of seeds and plants, organic coffee, music and food, as well as activities for children.

The event is organized by the Vida Auténtica organization team, led by Melissa Sweet, and the slogan for this sixth edition of the Festival is “Salvando Nuestras Semillas” (Saving our Seeds).

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

The music will be in charge of DjCor-A-Son, Paloma Coronado, Chino and Guadalupe Urbina.The speakers will discuss the proposal of Law 21,087 to privatize native seeds in Costa Rica.

About Melissa Sweet

Melissa is also the organizer of the Tinamastes Fair, located at the main entrance to Bahia Ballena that leads to the Marino Ballena National Park, one of the 5 most visited national parks in Costa Rica.

The Tinamastes Fair is the second largest organic market in the Central American country, which is constantly joined by suppliers with innovative and fresh products.It was founded in 2013 through the Vida Auténtica organization.Melissa emphasized that the main objective is to support and promote organic agriculture, -free of agrochemicals-, in the southern zone of Costa Rica.

The fair has the slogan “An initiative of Authentic Life”.

The objective of each of Melissa’s activities is the production and consumption of organic food, having knowledge of the seeds, what is sown and the process that leads to the harvest.

Melissa, is one of the Costa Ricans who do not stop working, fighting to have better possibilities in the production of products and in the organization of events where various communities in the country come together, and exchange their knowledge, their planting methods, in addition to everything what happens with the bill, which has been discussed so much in Costa Rica, and that at the Seed Festival, Henrry Picado, leader of FECON, will offer more details, where you as a participant can express your opinion.