More
    Search
    Economy
    Updated:

    Organic Products Experience A Growth In Sales Worldwide

    This has a major positive implication for Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Organic Products Experience A Growth In Sales Worldwide

    Organic products experienced significant growth throughout 2020, with large increases in terms of sales and volumes. At the end...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Highlights the Role of Civil Society in Regional Integration

    The Vice Chancellor for Multilateral Affairs of Costa Rica, Christian Guillermet, today highlighted the importance of the dialogue mechanism...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Manuel Antonio National Park Obtains “Certificate of Sustainability for Elite Tourism”

    the Certificate of Sustainable Tourism (CST) in the Elite modality, granted by the Instituto Costaricense de Turismo (ICT),
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Organic products experienced significant growth throughout 2020, with large increases in terms of sales and volumes. At the end of this period, they registered an increase of more than 14% over the previous year, this according to the 2020 Organic Product Performance Report published by the Organic Produce Network and its partners.

    Nielsen data showed that organic fresh produce sales in 2020 reached more than $ 8.5 billion, an increase from 2019 by more than $ 1 billion. Volume also increased in 2020, showing growth of 16%. Both gains outperformed conventionally grown produce, which was only up 9% in volume and just under 11% in value. The increase is attributed to changes in consumer buying habits that occurred as a result of the global COVID-19 Pandemic.

    “In the face of restaurant restrictions and closures and high supermarket sales as consumers turned to food at home, sales of fresh organic produce increased last year,” said Matt Seeley, Executive Director of Organic Produce Network.

    By volume, bananas remain at the top of the list, followed by apples, berries, and prepackaged salads. By value, prepackaged salads rank at the top of the leaderboard, with berries, apples, and herbs / spices in the row immediately behind.

    “The continued strength of organic fruit and vegetable sales through 2020 despite economic challenges related to the Pandemic,” said Steve Lutz, Category Partners senior vice president of knowledge and innovation on growth.

    Looking ahead

    Looking ahead, he added that “we expect to see the pandemic begin to subside in 2021, the market opportunities for fresh organic fruits and vegetables in the next year remain exceptional”.

    There are wide swaths in the US where organic fruits and vegetables have a limited distribution and a small assortment in many conventional supermarkets. According to Lutz, this suggests even more growth possibilities for various categories of these products.

    Implications for Costa Rica

    The organic food market is one of the most dynamic in the world, both in production (+ 36% CAGR 2011-17) and in retail sales (+ 11% variation 2016-17). In 2019, Costa Rica reported a total of 8,832 ha of certified organic area, this represented 1% less compared to 2018 and the main products were banana (39%), pineapple (20%), cocoa (17%), cane (9%) and coffee (6%).

    The greater consumption of organic products and the greater concern of consumers to improve their health as a result of the health crisis that is being experienced worldwide provides a possible opportunity for Costa Rican producers who are involved in this sector. Above all, those aimed at the United States and Europe, highly sophisticated markets willing to pay higher prices for this type of product.

    Remember that all products reported as organic must be certified under regulation 29782 of the Ministry of Agriculture. PROCOMER carried out a market study on the subject of organic products that it is important for the exporter to review.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica Highlights the Role of Civil Society in Regional Integration
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Organic Products Experience A Growth In Sales Worldwide

    Organic products experienced significant growth throughout 2020, with large increases in terms of sales and volumes. At the end...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Latin America and the Caribbean Launch the Circular Economy Coalition

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    Latin America and the Caribbean today launched the “Circular Economy Coalition”, a regional initiative to drive the transition to a sustainable economic system as...
    Read more

    Tecnológico de Costa Rica Seeks to Promote English Language Learning for Rural Tourism Entrepreneurs

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    With the project "Diagnosis of the English language needs of the associates of the Cooperativa Agroturística y de Servicios Múltiples de San Ramón de...
    Read more

    “We are confident that more US investments will be generated in Costa Rica”, says President of Amcham

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    The Chamber has a positive vision with the arrival of Joe Biden as president of the United States
    Read more

    Hybrid Mode Will be the Trend for the Costa Rican Conventions Industry in 2021

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    Hybrid meetings are the way of doing business that is here to stay and that will be the great trend this year at the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected].com

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years