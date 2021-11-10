COVID Travel FAQ

1 What will happen on Jan. 8, 2022?

All commercial establishments operating with a safety permit (listed at the end of this document), must only admit fully vaccinated individuals, verifiable by a QR code or a printed vaccination certificate. Essential services such as supermarkets, pharmacies, grocery stores, and hospitals are exempt from this requirement are the only exceptions.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

These requirements apply to Costa Rican citizens and foreigners aged 12 and older. The following groups are exempt from the requirement to present proof of vaccination:

1. Minors under 12 years of age

2. People who have a medical condition, duly accredited, which exempts them from vaccination following the policies of the Costa Rica Ministry of Health

2 What does fully vaccinated mean in Costa Rica?

The indicated doses for each vaccine are:

a. AstraZeneca/Oxford: 2-dose series

b. Pfizer-BioNTech: 2-dose series

c. Moderna: 2-dose series

d. Janssen (Johnson & Johnson): single dose

Fully vaccinated is recognized as the total number of doses for each vaccine indicated by the pharmaceutical company, with the final dose having been applied at least 14 days prior to entry.

COVID vaccines will be accepted so long as they have been authorized by a Strict Regulatory Authority (e.g. WHO). Cases in which the traveler receives a single dose after having been diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus will be considered fully vaccinated. In these instances, the vaccination documentation must indicate that it is a 1/1 dose (dose one of one).

Documentation verifying vaccination status in the Health Pass must contain the following information:

a. Full name (consistent with passport)

b. Name of administered vaccine

c. Date of each administered dose

3 Which vaccines are approved by the Costa Rican Ministry of Health?

Costa Rica has approved the list of COVID-19 vaccines licensed for emergency use by a Strict Regulatory Authority, which are: AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen/J&J.

Vaccine Alternative name AstraZeneca/Oxford Covishield Vaxzevria AXD1222 ChAdOx1 ChADOx1_nCoV19India Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty BNT162b2 Tozinameran Moderna Spikevax mRNA-1273 Janssen/J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen Johnson & Johnson Ad26.COV2.S

4 How will international tourists obtain their QR code?

Tourists entering the country will receive a specific QR code promptly after their Health Pass (digital epidemiological form) application has been reviewed and approved.

They will be able to use their designated QR code to enter

commercial establishments (listed at the end of this document).

5 What data protection standards does the QR code meet in Costa Rica?

The QR code to be implemented in Costa Rica follows the European Commission format. The QR data includes:

1. Personal data: name and date of birth

1. Encrypted: vaccination information

1. Security data: unique ID, security information, country of issuance and the electronic seal of the Ministry of Health of Costa Rica (institutional certified digital signature).

6 Will unvaccinated tourists be able to enter the country beginning Jan. 8, 2022?

Yes. Tourists who are not fully vaccinated, or who have vaccines that have not been recognized by the World Health Organization, will be able to enter the country and stay with family, friends or in their own homes.

They must complete the Health Pass and purchase a travel policy that covers COVID-19 care and quarantine, if they are over 18 years of age. However, they will not be able to enter commercial establishments (listed at the end of this document) that require full vaccination, except for the established exceptions (essential services such as supermarkets, pharmacies, grocery stores and hospitals are exempt from this requirement).

Those exempt from the requirement to present a QR code are:

1. Minors under 12 years of age

2. People who have a medical condition, duly accredited, which exempts them from vaccination following the policies of the Costa Rica Ministry of Health.

7 Will unvaccinated minors under 12 years of age be allowed to enter commercial establishments beginning Jan. 8, 2022?

Yes, Costa Rica only requires full vaccination starting at age 12.

Unvaccinated minors under 12 years of age will be allowed to enter commercial establishments (listed at the end of this document).

8 Will the Health Pass still be required to enter Costa Rica?

Yes, the Health Pass (digital epidemiological form) will remain a requirement. A QR code will be generated once staff reviews and approves the Health Pass application.

9 Can tourists use a rapid antigen test before entering a commercial establishment in lieu of a vaccination certificate?

No. Commercial establishments (listed at the end of this document) must only admit fully vaccinated clientele beginning Jan. 8, 2022, except for the established exceptions.

Those exempt from the requirement to present a QR code or vaccination certificate are:

1. Minors under 12 years of age

2. People who have a medical condition, duly accredited, which exempts them from vaccination following the policies of the Costa Rica Ministry of Health.

10

What is the transition period from Dec. 1, 2021 to Jan. 7, 2022?