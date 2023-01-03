Costa Rican Isabella Oldenburg Wins the Title of ‘World Miss University’ in South Korea

Isabella Oldenburg Zamora won the World Miss University pageant, which was held a few days ago, in South Korea. This model, and singer, surpassed 59 applicants from different parts of the world, who arrived in that Asian country, between the end of November and the beginning of December.

The contest -which has been held in that nation since 1986- rewarded more than 10 young people in different categories including the best for each continent. Awards were also given for the best national costume (which was won by Nicaragua), best oratory (Bangladesh), the best Internet citizen (Vietnam) and the best academically prepared (Canada), among others.

Her triumph was received with fury among the attendees, where there was a “bar” supporting the Costa Rican. In a brief communication with El Observador from Seoul -South Korean capital city-, Isabella was happy with this new achievement.

On what awaits her in her year-long reign, she said, “They have not given me my schedule yet. But there are several events and places to visit”. She promised to expand details upon her arrival in Costa Rica.