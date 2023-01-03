More
    Costa Rica Is among the 10 Countries in the Americas with the Most Bitcoin ATMs

    Costa Rica is part of the top 10 countries with the most Bitcoin ATMs in the Americas, according to data from Coin ATM Radar. With a total of 8 crypto ATMs, our country is in tenth position.

    The teams are located in San José (7) and Jacó (1), according to the site, with a cutoff of December 9th, 2022. In the capital, they are located at:

    • Edificio Trifami 509, Avenida 1; this one also allows you to buy Dash.

    • Plaza Murano, Local #1, Santa Ana

    • Delimart, Guachipelin

    • Xpits, Multiplaza Mall, Escazú

    • Cryptex Office, Urbanización Trejos Montealegre, San Rafael de Escazú

    • Delimart, El Cruce, Escazú

    • Avenida 11, Amón Boulevard

    The ATM in Jacó is installed in a hotel in Garabito and, in addition to Bitcoin, you can buy other cryptocurrencies such as Ether and Monero. The United States and Canada lead the ranking on the continent and worldwide, while El Salvador is the country with the most ATMs in Latin America.

    Coin ATM Radar is a platform that collects user information to locate crypto ATMs around the world. In addition, it has a mobile application that helps you find where to exchange cash to cryptocurrency and vice versa, in the location closest to you and in different digital assets such as: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ether, Dash, Monero and ZCash.

