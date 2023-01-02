More
    Search
    Spiritual
    Updated:

    Living Well “Spiritually” is the Key to Keeping Our Health Stable

    Harvard says so and many of those who live well spiritually can ensure that health improves and people can be their best version... Stay tuned for this New Year 2023

    By TCRN STAFF
    12
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    2022 is gone, and surely many of you will think about what to do to have a 2023 in which you can be a better person, with mental health and live spiritually well. Harvard University has confirmed it, and it is that spirituality improves health.

    To receive the first days of the year as it should be, you must first take into account that you have to let go, flow everything that could affect you, what you learned, all with gratitude. In fact, experts point out that you can write your achievements and the things you want to leave behind on separate sheets, and burn with the flame of a candle what you want to let go of. Save the sheet of your achievements, to always remind you in the New Year of everything you have achieved.

    Manifest the best

    It is essential that we have good intentions, always manifesting the best for us, what are those desires or dreams that can be achieved to feel full, happy.It is important to reflect on what we lose energy and what we gain and of course choose the good ones.

    Of course, the purposes of being very realistic, which is why psychologists recommend making lists of at least three goals, putting dates on them (at the beginning, in the middle of the year and at the end). Remember not to judge yourself for not having achieved some goals in the year that has already ended, but to learn to start over with the necessary motivation and faith in God.

    Living Well "Spiritually" is the Key to Keeping Our Health Stable

    Allow yourself to rest

    Take rest very seriously in the New Year, I don’t know just about sleeping in late in the morning or several times a day, but going to bed earlier than usual and in this way offer your body total freshness and your mind more clarity.

    The therapist Harmony Hannigan proposes that it is necessary to do activities that relax you, such as listening to music that calms your system, meditating, taking conscious walks through nature, breathing fresh air, and establishing a link between your body systems, the trees, the light and natural sounds” which will help you relax and rest.

    The way to rest

    • Practice yoga, walk, do some exercise, dance, smile more, be thankful, everything is key to living better.
    • Help those who need it most.
    • Try to get involved in family activities to help others. They can prepare food for those most in need, give away what they no longer use, make online collections to raise funds for charitable causes and so on.
    rest

    From The Costa Rica News, we wish the best for your spirit, that you can be focused on peace, gratitude and joy; Share your essence with those around you, express how much you love them, visualize what you want to achieve, insist, trust and move forward, don’t stop.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Learn how to describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab).
    SourceMaria Donaire TCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    The Anouncement of Ayahuasca “Pill” by a Canadian Pharmaceutical Company Brings Much Controversy
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    The Anouncement of Ayahuasca “Pill” by a Canadian Pharmaceutical Company Brings Much Controversy

    A Canadian company announced the development of a pill made from an extract of two plants used to brew Ayahuasca. But supposingly this goes against the “Nagoya Protocol”
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »