Vehicle Restriction in San José is Suspended for the Holiday Season but Will Return as of January 9th

Due to the fact that many people leave the San José Metropolitan Area for the holidays at the end and beginning of the year, the Traffic Police focuses its operations on other areas.

For this reason, the vehicle restriction that is carried out in San José is difficult to control, so between December 26 and January 6 the measure is suspended. It will be as of next Monday, January 9th, that the vehicle restriction will be applied again.

Controling improper driving practices

However, the personnel of the Traffic Police assigned in the capital will be in charge of monitoring the consumption of alcohol behind the wheel as of December 25th, also other improper practices by drivers.