More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Vehicle Restriction in San José is Suspended for the Holiday Season but Will Return as of January 9th

    The Traffic Police in the capital will monitor the consumption of alcohol by drivers

    By TCRN STAFF
    24
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Due to the fact that many people leave the San José Metropolitan Area for the holidays at the end and beginning of the year, the Traffic Police focuses its operations on other areas.

    For this reason, the vehicle restriction that is carried out in San José is difficult to control, so between December 26 and January 6 the measure is suspended. It will be as of next Monday, January 9th, that the vehicle restriction will be applied again.

    Controling improper driving practices

    However, the personnel of the Traffic Police assigned in the capital will be in charge of monitoring the consumption of alcohol behind the wheel as of December 25th, also other improper practices by drivers.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Learn how to describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab).
    SourceAllan Madriz
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    King Penguins Face Threat of Climate Change at the Far End of the Indian Ocean
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    King Penguins Face Threat of Climate Change at the Far End of the Indian Ocean

    As every year, in the month of December, the Bay of Mariners, on the French island of Possession, is full: thousands of royal penguins flock to this isolated territory in the Indian Ocean to reproduce, although climate change threatens them.
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »