Costa Rican Engineer Creates 7 Routes to Travel across Costa Rica by Bicycle

The 47-year-old industrial engineer, David Rodríguez, studied national road maps, river flooding, as well as lodging and food facilities to create a special route for cyclists to travel across the country on 7 different routes.

This project was called “Adventures with a Purpose”, a bicycle tourism project that finally sees the light. In addition, he consulted with experienced cyclists from different areas of the country, made calls to grocery stores and restaurants in remote towns to verify the real state of the roads. Additionally, he had to verify the distance of each route, the altimetry and points of tourist and cultural interest in each area.

Each of the 7 Regions is covered in 5 or 6 days, covering more or less 100 to 120 km per day and adding around 600 to 650 km in each region. Once the regions are validated, the idea is to create a web page that can eventually function as a point of reference and freely accessible information for anyone, national or foreign, interested in cycling in Costa Rica, always from an approach that promotes sustainable tourism.