More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Engineer Creates 7 Routes to Travel across Costa Rica by Bicycle

    Each of the 7 Regions is covered in 5 or 6 days, covering more or less 100 to 120 kilometers per day, and adding around 600 to 650 km in each region

    By Beleida Delgado
    4
    0

    Must Read

    Beleida Delgado

    The 47-year-old industrial engineer, David Rodríguez, studied national road maps, river flooding, as well as lodging and food facilities to create a special route for cyclists to travel across the country on 7 different routes.

    This project was called “Adventures with a Purpose”, a bicycle tourism project that finally sees the light. In addition, he consulted with experienced cyclists from different areas of the country, made calls to grocery stores and restaurants in remote towns to verify the real state of the roads. Additionally, he had to verify the distance of each route, the altimetry and points of tourist and cultural interest in each area.

    Each of the 7 Regions is covered in 5 or 6 days, covering more or less 100 to 120 km per day and adding around 600 to 650 km in each region. Once the regions are validated, the idea is to create a web page that can eventually function as a point of reference and freely accessible information for anyone, national or foreign, interested in cycling in Costa Rica, always from an approach that promotes sustainable tourism.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.
    SourceWalter Herrera
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Costa Rica Blue Fund Is Close to Reach US$10 Million for Marine Conservation
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Local NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Blue Fund Is Close to Reach US$10 Million for Marine Conservation

    Resources will complement efforts for the 30×30 goals with management effectiveness projects for marine protected areas and the blue economy
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »