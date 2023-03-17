More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Blue Fund Is Close to Reach US$10 Million for Marine Conservation

    Resources will complement efforts for the 30×30 goals with management effectiveness projects for marine protected areas and the blue economy

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Fondo Azul Costa Rica is close to reaching its goal of US$10 million to complement Costa Rica’s marine conservation efforts towards the global 30×30 goals. This is a joint fundraising strategy between the Government of Costa Rica, the Costa Rica Forever Association, Re:wild, which has been joined by other donors such as the Bezos Earth Fund, the Moore Foundation and the Wyss Foundation, which will be executed before 2030.

    The announcement was made at the Our Ocean Conference in Panama by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arnoldo André, the Vice Minister of Environment of the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE), Rafael Gutiérrez, and the executive director of Costa Rica forever, Katy de the Garza.

    “Since 2021 Costa Rica achieved the goal of protecting 30% of the marine territory, the country has 23 marine protected areas that add up to more than 165,000 km2, so this Fund will allow us to strengthen current conservation efforts, and promote an economy blue where coastal communities and different users of the sea can improve their practices, sustainable use and productive projects”, indicated Vice Minister Rafael Gutiérrez. The Costa Rica Blue Fund is part of the country’s efforts to conserve marine biodiversity as part of the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, led by Costa Rica, France and the United Kingdom.

    The Costa Rica Forever Association, within the framework of its public-private alliance with the Government of Costa Rica, will manage the financial resources of the Costa Rica Blue Fund, under a governance structure made up of a Board of Directors, a Supervisory Committee and a Technical Commission. “92% of the territory of Costa Rica is sea and to promote its conservation and sustainable use, collaboration between the public and private sectors and civil society is necessary. The Costa Rica Blue Fund was born with US$3.5 million from our organization and we intend to reach at least US$10 million with allies to promote these efforts”, stressed the executive director of Costa Rica Forever, Katy de la Garza.

    Strategic lines

    The Costa Rica Blue Fund will finance projects in 2 lines of action:

    1. Management effectiveness of marine protected areas, including adaptation to climate change, research, and control and surveillance activities.

    2. Blue economy, such as the responsible fishing, sustainable tourism and the transformation of fishing gear. According to various studies, Costa Rica is home to 3.5% of the marine species reported worldwide, including 85 endemics.

    To learn more about this initiative, just visit the Fondo Azul Costa Rica website!

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Learn how to describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab).
    SourceCosta Rica por Siempre
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Costa Rica Advances Towards a Sustainable Fisheries Management
    Next article
    Costa Rican Engineer Creates 7 Routes to Travel across Costa Rica by Bicycle
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Local NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Costa Rican Engineer Creates 7 Routes to Travel across Costa Rica by Bicycle

    Each of the 7 Regions is covered in 5 or 6 days, covering more or less 100 to 120 kilometers per day, and adding around 600 to 650 km in each region
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »