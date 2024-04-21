Costa Rican Athletes Enter the Final Stretch to Look For Their Ticket to Paris Olympic Games

Costa Rica has secured several places for the Paris Olympic Games, which will take place this year, in 99 days.For now, only the surfer Brisa Hennessy is assured of her presence at the Olympic event and it is likely that the cyclist Milagro Mena, who won in the Pan American Championships the previous year, is also going.

There are several more athletes who are in the final stretch to seek their assistance in the big event. They will do so either by obtaining classification or by being favored with the invitations received by the National Olympic Committee.

Track and field

In athletics there are four Costa Ricans with options to arrive, by ranking or generating the qualifying mark. These are: Andrea Vargas in 100 meters hurdles; Gerald Drummond and Daniela Rojas in 400 meters hurdles; as well as Noelia Vargas in march.

Swimming

For its part, in swimming, two athletes classify by universality, a man and a woman. The country’s options are: Alondra Ortiz, Beatriz Padrón, Alberto Vega and Guido Montero.

“To define the representatives, the one with the highest score in the ranking of the International Swimming Federation will be taken,” indicated the National Olympic Committee.

Judo

Four more Costa Ricans will also seek to reach Paris in judo. These are Diana Brenes, Sebastián Sancho, Ignacio Sancho and Julián Sancho. The qualifying period ends June 23.

Costa Rica has the option of a continental quota, that is, you can aspire to a place that is defined by the best athlete, man or woman, located in the continental ranking.

Wrestling and BMX

Costa Rica could also have a presence in the wrestling and BMX Freestyle disciplines.In the first, the option is Maxwell Lacey, who will seek a ticket in phase three of the 2024 World Qualification Tournament to be held in Istanbul, Turkey, from May 9 to 12.

For his part, Kenneth Tencio, who was in Tokyo 2021, will have two events to seek qualification for the Olympics.The tico will be in Shanghai, China, between May 16 and 19; and then in Budapest, from June 20 to 23.“In the Olympic Qualifying series, 12 direct tickets to Paris 2024 will be awarded, 6 for men and 6 for women,” the NOC indicated.

Investment in preparation

The National Olympic Committee indicated that just over 778 million colones have been invested in the preparation, scholarships and interdisciplinary support of athletes for the Paris Olympic Games.

“This amount includes attendance at Olympic cycle events, qualifiers, scholarships and support for coaches, physiotherapy, nutrition, methodology and medicine, among others,” the Olympic committee reported.