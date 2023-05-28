Costa Rica Will Host Intercontinental Tae Kwon-DoTournament

The Costa Rican territory will host the next Central American and Caribbean Tae Kwon-Do Championship and will have participation from academies from all over the region. Athletes from countries such as Armenia, Argentina, Peru, Bangladesh, African countries and others from Europe will also come.

This tournament is organized by the International Tae Kwon-Do Federation (ITF). “The objective of the event is to open borders, unify the sport, that our Tae Kwon-Do ITF is recognized in Costa Rica as a sports line, give rise to the sport, to recreation, above all to unite ties of friendship and brotherhood between the nations that come”, said Johnny Prendas, ITF president.

Competition categories are divided into wrestling, tulle forms, and power breaks. The minimum age to participate is 4 years. In total, there are 9 institutions that will represent the country in this event that will take place on August 26th and 27th starting at 9 a.m. at the Cartago Sports Center.

This martial art was created in the 1950’s in Korea, to replace the need for a melee personal defense system in the military. One of the main characteristics of this discipline is the unity between the body, mind and life. Its fundamental pillars are courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and a spirit that is difficult to control.

A very complete sport

Tae Kwon-Do is a sport that helps to improve the flexibility, agility, coordination, security, physical and mental condition of the person who practices it. The protective equipment that must be used is a helmet, gloves, insteps and a mouth guard, the use of a forearm, shin and pelvic protector is also optional.

In addition, the uniform is completely white with an opening, on the sleeve they carry a badge according to their Dan hierarchy that goes from assistant to grandmaster depending on their level of skill and knowledge. The colors of their belts symbolize the degree of learning and progress starting with white until reaching red.

For more information about the event, you can contact 8549-1512 or 7171-0138, also at [email protected] and its Facebook page is ITFU Costa Rica. The event will be on August 26th and 27th in Cartago and will have the participation of athletes from various regions of our country.