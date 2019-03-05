This Caribbean country, whose capital is San José, presents the best alternatives to the adventurous tourist. Just imagine being able to sleep in the middle of nature or close to the sea and let yourselves be lulled by the wonderful sound that nature gives us, this is considered one of the most blissful moments that can be enjoyed.

As an ideal plan to enjoy with all the family, friends or with the couple, Costa Rica offers a wide range of options and paradisiacal destinations to choose from, below we present you with a list of some of the best places for adventure in Tico territory.

1) Forest of Fraijanes

This is a recreational and camping area with multiple options and different activities for a totally different adventure, which you can only have in front of the lagoon of Fraijanes, surrounded by various types of plantations and coffee plantations. In this Costa Rican natural wonder, you can buy food, take a walk with your pet and also enjoy staying in cabins, prepared areas for picnics, farms, horses, games and more. This wonderful protected area is 15 km to the north, the road to the volcano, 20 minutes from the city center. It is advisable to wear comfortable clothes of clear colors, enough water, proper food and take along some sandwiches, also it is advisable to carry fruits such as tangerines, oranges or bananas.

2) Cahuita National Park

This is a protected area that also has an immense amount of unique flora and fauna located in this wonderful area, Within its boundaries is one of the most important coral reefs in Costa Rica, also having swamp forests and diverse beaches of fine white sands. There is a number of activities that you can do, in addition to camping, you can also dive, observe and photograph the flora and fauna, practice extreme sports on the beach or take walks through the different nature trails. This wonderful place is 42 km south of the city of Limón. The main thing you should know when camping in this natural wonder is that the months of February, March, April, September, and October are the ideal months to carry out this type of activities related to camping and hiking as they are the less rainy months in this part of the globe, that is, in the Caribbean.

On the other hand, it is propitious to mention that it is ideal to take light clothes and mountain shoes.

3) Santa Rosa National Park

This particular destination is a path endowed with a lot of cultures, and historical richness, it is worth noting that there is the museum of the house of Santa Rosa. Within it, there are different areas for camping and also many beaches with lush landscapes such as Naranjo beach and Naciente beach. As in the other options, it is recommended to wear light, comfortable clothing with light colors, mountain shoes, drinking water, and flashlights, since only a part of Santa Rosa has drinking water and electricity. This tourist destination is located 36 km north of the Liberia Guanacaste.

4) El Rincon de la Vieja National Park

In this territory there are two volcanoes icons of the Costa Rican territory, they are the Rincón De La Vieja and the Santa María, it also has beautiful waterfalls. You can take walks and picnics, also camping at specific points in this territory. “El Carpintero”, this area offers different services such as cabins, meeting rooms and sports areas. Here you can take walks and sports activities. All the areas have what it is necessary to camp and also for bonfires among other comforts for tourist who visits this wonderful area every year. It is located in the protective zone of El Carpintero in the Tres Rios canton of the Cartago union. As with the other locations mentioned, for camping in this area, remember taking along the following items: Compass and GPS map, ideal to avoid getting lost. Lantern, matches, and candles. Repellent and sunscreen. Appropriate clothing, it is ideal to wear mountain clothes, in light colors, and also ideal footwear for this type of excursions. First aid kit (this kit must contain band-aids, gauze, hydrogen peroxide, and alcohol).

So here you have the best options that our country offers for going camping, and escaping the routine and at the same time getting to know thoroughly the heart of this wonderful land.