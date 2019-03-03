With the inauguration, last Thursday, of the new cargo terminal in the Caribbean, Costa Rica will become the Central American country leader in port connectivity. This will allow it to receive the largest ships that cross the expanded Panama Canal, said those responsible for the work

The container terminal of Moín, Limón, was built by the Dutch APM Terminals with an investment of US$ 1,000 million. The company will be in charge of the administration of the port for the next 30 years.

“My message is one of optimism because the container terminal is a reality”, stated President Carlos Alvarado when participating in the inauguration of the new port, considered the most modern in Central America. The president insisted on the need to accompany the new infrastructure with other projects that will allow taking advantage of the advantages that it offers, such as the extension of the route that connects Limón with San José and the construction of the electric cargo train for the Caribbean.

“Being leaders of connectivity in the region means that we have better conditions for moving merchandise and receiving larger ships”, explained Kenneth Waugh, director of the terminal. He specified that the new port will be able to receive Super Postpanamax vessels, with a capacity of up to 13,000 standard-size containers.

With this, commented Waugh, Costa Rica will be able to receive larger vessels from Asia with merchandise for other Central American countries that do not have the capacity to receive ships of that size.

The Caribbean terminal began to be built in 2016 in a public-private partnership and is the main infrastructure work in the country.