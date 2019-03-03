This Saturday, the Professional Migration Police reinforced its personnel with 20 more officers, going from 30 regular officers to 52, due to the fact that during the high season there is a greater influx of passengers at the Juan Santamaría International Airport. As of yesterday, 9,892 passengers were assisted in the departures area and 9,687 passengers in the arrivals area, with 137 flights in total.

To cover the 28 counters of arrivals and the 16 counters of departures, the DGME makes a great effort and for that reason, it requested support for the efforts of the Professional Migration Police such as Operations, Investigations, Complaints, and Migrations, as well as other regional police officers and Airport Police officers.

The Juan Santamaría International Airport collaborates with other public institutions such as the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, Customs, Airport Police, Interpol, OIJ, General Directorate of Civil Aviation, and Public Force, all of them with the aim of providing a good service to national and international users.

“We know that the entrance of tourists to the country means the economic activation, there are many families in Costa Rica that live on tourism, that is why from Migration this effort is made to strengthen the attention at the Juan Santamaría International Airport, in order to give an operation 100% constant and fluid”, explained Victor Barrantes, Vice Minister of Government and Police.

Likewise, Raquel Vargas, General Director of Migration, stated: “In order to exercise the corresponding migratory control in order to safeguard national security, and with the commitment to mitigate the crowds of passengers in this international terminal, these reinforcement actions are applied, achieving that today there are no people waiting or lines to enter the country”.