    “Costa Rica Was My Team at the World Cup”,says Red Hot Chili Peppers Bassist

    He has always been a loyal supporter of “La Sele”

    By TCRN STAFF
    Michael Peter Balzary, better known as Flea, is a musician, bassist and co-founder of the band Red Hot Chili Peppers, who has been very attentive to the World Cup in Qatar.In his official Twitter account, the musician has tweeted after the matches but his love has been only for one team, that of Costa Rica.

    Costa Rica was my team! https://t.co/WsqvmxRKqb

    — Flea (@flea333) December 9, 2022

    A user commented to Flea: “Which team do you support from those that are still alive in the Soccer World Cup?” to which the artist replied, “Costa Rica was my team.”

    “Kick some…”

    In addition, before the start of the World Cup, the bass player wrote “Let’s go Costa Rica, kick some butt in the World Cup.”

    The 60-year-old bassist is also the founder of the band.

    My heart with the Ticos

    For the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Flea had already shown his support on Twitter. On that occasion he wrote: “Come on Costa Rica, my heart is with you Ticos.”

