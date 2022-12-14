More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Two World Champions in the Adapted Surf World Cup

    And also brought home three additional medals

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica crowned two two-time world champions in Adaptive Surfing and also brought home three additional medals, in what was a successful participation in California, United States.

    Jimena Ruiz and Roy Calderon are the world champions for the second consecutive year, Ruiz in the Women Stand 2 category and Calderón in Partial Vision.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    In addition, Dariel Melendez and Mattews Vanderhoogth left a silver medal each and Juan Manuel Camacho completed the winning grid with a bronze one.

    7th in the Continent

    The Costa Rican delegation of 11 athletes finished 7th out of 28 countries, finishing as the third best in the Americas.

    The United States was champion and Brazil had the second place.

    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceWalter Herrera
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    “Hotels for Bees” Boost Pollination in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    “Hotels for Bees” Boost Pollination in Costa Rica

    A curious hotel in Costa Rica receives flying guests: bees of solitary and itinerant species that arrive in search of a place to reproduce and pollinate the flowers in the process.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER