Costa Rica Two World Champions in the Adapted Surf World Cup

Costa Rica crowned two two-time world champions in Adaptive Surfing and also brought home three additional medals, in what was a successful participation in California, United States.

Jimena Ruiz and Roy Calderon are the world champions for the second consecutive year, Ruiz in the Women Stand 2 category and Calderón in Partial Vision.

In addition, Dariel Melendez and Mattews Vanderhoogth left a silver medal each and Juan Manuel Camacho completed the winning grid with a bronze one.

7th in the Continent

The Costa Rican delegation of 11 athletes finished 7th out of 28 countries, finishing as the third best in the Americas.

The United States was champion and Brazil had the second place.