Tica Athlete Becomes the Fastest Central American Marathoner in the Last Ten Years

Costa Rican athlete Diana Bogantes made history in the Boston Marathon and became the second fastest Costa Rican athlete in that category and the fastest in Central America in the last ten years.

With a score of 2:38.59, Bogantes finished a race with an “incredible” time, according to the technical manager of the Costa Rican Athletics Federation, Luis Quijano.

Near the national record

With this time, Diana is getting closer and closer to being able to overcome the national and Central American record, which belongs to Gabriela Traña with 2: 38.22.

It is important to remember that marks made in Boston are not valid to be taken into account as a national or world record, due to World Athletics regulations.In total, there were 64 Costa Ricans present in the marathon, César Lizano being the fastest with a time of 2:29.51.

Regarding the positions, Quijano explained that in this type of races the position after the first three places has no greater relevance and the most important thing is the time obtained by the athletes.

Chicago Marathon

During this weekend the famous Chicago Marathon was also held, which also had an outstanding participation by Ticos.In total, 317 Ticos participated in this competition and the best three times were the following:

Francisco Morales: 2:36.53

Jose Alberto Montenegro: 2:43.34

Andrés Salas: 2:46.06.

In the case of the female category, the best time was for Catalina Miranda with 3: 10.20.