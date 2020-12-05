“Mega Marathon: Cleaning the Beaches” will take place this Weekend in Costa Rica

On the “International Volunteer Day”, which is celebrated December 5th, various private organizations will carry out the campaign “Mega marathon cleaning the beaches”. The initiative consists of a group of volunteers cleaning beaches in different parts of the country.

In the Central Pacific they will be: Tárcoles, El Cocal, Boca Barranca and Bajamar; in Puntarenas, Guacalillo; in the South Zone, Pavones; in the North Pacific, Tamarindo and in the Caribbean, Cieneguita. 20 volunteers from the coastal communities will work on each beach, to whom a food basket will be donated at the end of the day; that is, 160 daily food servings will be provided.

A source of great pride

“Organizing the beach cleaning mega-marathon is one more year of great pride, a year in which we have adapted to changes, we appreciate the commitment of companies and individuals who join in supporting the cause to protect the environment and help coastal communities,” said Víctor Arce, one of the main organizers of the event.

For her part, Josseline Leiva, who is in charge of communication, explained: “The mega cleaning of beaches is an activity that adapts very well to our global commitment to social responsibility and its priority areas include Medium Environment and People, who seek to contribute to the conservation of natural resources, as well as promote healthier communities”.

This is the third edition of the mega beach clean up, carried out annually, with which it is intended to contribute for the achievement of the objectives based upon the National Strategy for the Substitution of Single-Use Plastics, as well as the protection of Costa Rican natural habitats and biodiversity. Through this campaign, more than 9,000 kilos of waste will have been collected.