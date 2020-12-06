More
    Search
    Pets
    Updated:

    Fireworks and Pets: Be very careful!

    Specially during this holiday season

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Fireworks and Pets: Be very careful!

    In the Christmas season, the use of fireworks or fireworks is a custom in various locations around the world, so Costa Rica does not escape from this ancient custom
    Read more
    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    New Campaign Invites Tourists from the US and Canada to: “Discover in Costa Rica what Really Matters”

    Spreading the message of “Pura Vida” and inspiring tourists to travel to Costa Rica with their loved ones, is...
    Read more
    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Nicoya Public School Recognized Internationally for Creative Thinking and Digital Productivity

    The Costa Rican Humanistic College Campus Nicoya, Guanacaste, a public educational institution that emerged in 2017 by a cooperation...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    How to take care of your pet on these dates

    In the Christmas season, the use of fireworks is a custom in various locations around the world, so Costa Rica does not escape from this ancient tradition, which is not entirely pleasant for our pets because of the strong noises makes them lose their orientation, feeling very nervous, desperately looking for some place to hide, to escape from what they fear.

    When a sound is so loud, such as explosives, an alert system is triggered in animals and they begin to release adrenaline or catecholamines, which accelerates their heart rate, they become anxious, salivate more and in many cases even try escape.

    There are different drugs that work as tranquilizers, which is not entirely recommended since this can be risky, if not under the supervision of a veterinarian, since in some breeds this can cause negative side effects .

    However, there are some preventive measures that can be taken in order to avoid the suffering of pets during Christmas season parties:

    • Leave the animal in a place that is familiar, where there is no element with which it can hurt itself. You can also put some music to relax them.
    • Keep windows and blinds closed, which has two functions. Firstly, to prevent external noise from entering, and secondly, to prevent it from  accidentally jumping away.
    • Never leave them in open patios or terraces as they may be falling  debris.
    • Keep calm and convey security.
    • In our country, there are companies that are dedicated to the manufacture of fireworks that are typical of these dates, so always be extra careful.

    Here we bring you practical tips when handling any type of fireworks when there are pets around:

    Qué regalarles a las mascotas en Navidad? | EL ESPECTADOR

     

    • Turn off the Christmas lights and extensions when your dog or cat is home alone.
    • Ensure a place for the fireworks display where the echo of the sound of explosives is weak.
    • Avoid that during the days of celebration, your pet approaches lanterns and candles that are lit.
    • Distract it with some special treat, so that while they enjoy it they will be distracted a little from what is happening around them.
    • Verify that their necklace is marked with your address, name and a telephone number that can be contacted in case of loss.
    • Do not leave it alone tied up in the garden of your house while these types of festivities are carried out so you will avoid any type of unwanted accident.
    • The Christmas gastronomy of Costa Rica is delicious but remember under no circumstances feed your pet with this food because you will cause direct damage to its gastrointestinal tract, remember that it does not know about festivities and for him it is truly indifferent if he eats his usual diet that day or a special dish.

    Sponsorship Project for Liquor in Sports was sent to the Supreme Court for Consultation

    Costa Rica’s President Tests Negative for Coronavirus

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE
    Helping transition your life to live anywhere

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleNew Campaign Invites Tourists from the US and Canada to: “Discover in Costa Rica what Really Matters”
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Fireworks and Pets: Be very careful!

    In the Christmas season, the use of fireworks or fireworks is a custom in various locations around the world, so Costa Rica does not escape from this ancient custom
    Read more
    News

    New Campaign Invites Tourists from the US and Canada to: “Discover in Costa Rica what Really Matters”

    Beleida Delgado -
    Spreading the message of “Pura Vida” and inspiring tourists to travel to Costa Rica with their loved ones, is the objective of the “Who...
    Read more
    Education

    Nicoya Public School Recognized Internationally for Creative Thinking and Digital Productivity

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican Humanistic College Campus Nicoya, Guanacaste, a public educational institution that emerged in 2017 by a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of...
    Read more
    Environment

    Spotted Dolphin and Humpback Whale Sightings Highlight the Beauty of the Guanacaste Conservation Area

    TCRN STAFF -
    In order to generate and disseminate reliable scientific information on the state of conservation of the country's biodiversity and its trends, especially in protected...
    Read more
    Health

    COVID-19 Protocol for Christmas in Costa Rica is being Carefully Prepared

    TCRN STAFF -
    Authorities and specialized personnel of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) will detail today the COVID-19 preparations of the emergency services for the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »