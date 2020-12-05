Spreading the message of “Pura Vida” and inspiring tourists to travel to Costa Rica with their loved ones, is the objective of the “Who is essential to you” campaign, launched this Thursday in the United States and Canada by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

The intention is to make people remember the essentials of life after a different year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and for this, residents of the United States and Canada are invited to tell who has inspired or marked them significantly during 2020.

To do so, travelers must complete a form on the site: https://bit.ly/3l5LmEW. Among the most inspiring stories, 15 winners will be selected, who will receive a fully paid trip with a companion to meet and enjoy the beauties of Costa Rica for 7 days, this with the support of the Tico touristic private sector. The award can be made effective between February 2021 and February 2022.

Essential priorities for all of us

“Since March we have heard a lot about essential jobs: who is essential and what is essential. Parents have served as educators, educators have served as private guardians, and other individuals or professionals have assumed new roles during the pandemic. Costa Rica, known for its “Pura Vida, values the family and the community and that is why our desire, during these challenging times, is to keep in mind that we are all essential to someone,” said Carolina Trejos, ICT Marketing Director.

The launch of this initiative was this past Thanksgiving Day in the United States, coinciding with the start of the high season in our country. The possibility to participate expires on January 31, 2021.

This campaign coincides with the increase in the offer of flights by airlines from the United States and Canada to both international airports (Juan Santamaría and Daniel Oduber Quirós) during the months of December and January.

Both countries have been the main source markets for tourists to the country, representing in 2019, before the Pandemic, more than 60% of the tourists entered the country by air. Currently, 20 airlines have resumed flights to Costa Rica for this season, a sign of clear confidence in our tourist destination.