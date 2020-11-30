The opening of the air border is a great relief for the more than 400 surf instructors that the country has. A significant number of travelers choose Costa Rica to learn to surf or as a training ground, thanks to its unique conditions in the world, such as the excellent quality of the waves, warm waters and the great tourist infrastructure of the country.

With these statements, the President of the Costa Rican Surf Federation, Randall Chávez, indicated that this sporting discipline is ready to receive tourists from all over the world on the different beaches of the country suitable for the sport.

The Minister of Sports, Hernán Solano, indicated that this is an opportunity to generate activities in the coastal areas of the country to provide employment and, also, an alternative for Costa Rican and foreign visitors to practice sports, and adventure tourism, in such a complicated year.

“We have on our coasts the strength for an economic reactivation, by being able to offer world sports tourism a unique experience, with protocols and a health system that guarantee their safety during their time on national soil,” added the Minister.

According to data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), 17% of tourists who visited the country by air in the period 2017-2019 practiced surfing as part of the activities carried out during their stay, and 72% enjoyed related activities with sun and beach.

These data reveals the positioning of Costa Rica as a destination suitable for surfing, with internationally recognized beaches. On average, “surfers” stay on national soil for 17 days and spend $ 122 per day.