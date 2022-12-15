Costa Rican Authorities Announce New Fuel Reductions

Juan Manuel Quesada pointed out that “unfortunately the weather played a trick on us. These are things that can happen at any time, especially in these times when bad weather prevails in the Caribbean.”The president of Recope was emphatic in stressing that “once again Costa Ricans will be able to enjoy a good quality product at a better price.”

When will these new discounts take effect?

Quesada indicated that “we hope to leave this year with the good news that Aresep approved these new reductions that, without a doubt, will help to alleviate the famous January slope.”In this sense, he made a respectful call to Aresep so that before going on vacation, on December 23rd, the fuel reduction becomes a reality.

The new rates on super gasoline and diesel will bring relief to the pocket of Costa Ricans during the month of January.

What is the monthly rate adjustment procedure?

To set prices, Recope provides Aresep with information related to fuel purchases made by the country. These data are reviewed by Aresep, which submits its price adjustment proposal for public consultation. Once this stage is resolved, the new rates are set, which enter into force the day after being published in the official newspaper La Gaceta.