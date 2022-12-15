More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Authorities Announce New Fuel Reductions

    Super gasoline would have a decrease of ¢74 and diesel would drop ¢96

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Juan Manuel Quesada pointed out that “unfortunately the weather played a trick on us. These are things that can happen at any time, especially in these times when bad weather prevails in the Caribbean.”The president of Recope was emphatic in stressing that “once again Costa Ricans will be able to enjoy a good quality product at a better price.”

    When will these new discounts take effect?

    Quesada indicated that “we hope to leave this year with the good news that Aresep approved these new reductions that, without a doubt, will help to alleviate the famous January slope.”In this sense, he made a respectful call to Aresep so that before going on vacation, on December 23rd, the fuel reduction becomes a reality.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    The new rates on super gasoline and diesel will bring relief to the pocket of Costa Ricans during the month of January.

    What is the monthly rate adjustment procedure?

    To set prices, Recope provides Aresep with information related to fuel purchases made by the country. These data are reviewed by Aresep, which submits its price adjustment proposal for public consultation. Once this stage is resolved, the new rates are set, which enter into force the day after being published in the official newspaper La Gaceta.

    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Scientists Successfully Completed the Second Space Mission with a‘Costa Rican Seal’
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Scientists Successfully Completed the Second Space Mission with a‘Costa Rican Seal’

    In the first stage of the launch, the effects of micro-gravity were tested for a few minutes.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER