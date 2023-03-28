Costa Rica Strengthens Ties with the City of Nice

The President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, met with Christian Estrosi, Mayor of Nice, the host city of the United Nations Conference on the Ocean in 2025, a high-level event in which Costa Rica participates as organizer along with France.

During the meeting, President Chaves Robles reaffirmed the country’s commitment to actively participate in the process of organizing the Conference and learned about the places that will host it.

The meeting made it possible to discuss the opportunities for collaboration between Costa Rica and Nice, a city recognized as an important pole of competitiveness, that is, a place where companies, research organizations, educational institutions, among others, are established.

Currently, in Nice there are poles of competitiveness established in areas such as Information and Communication Technologies, Biomedical Industry, clean energy, marine resources, risk management, aerospace, cosmetic and food chemistry.

President Chaves Robles received the recognition of Honorary Citizenship in a delivery ceremony after his visit in Nice.