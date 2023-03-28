Adrián Kader: The Young Costa Rican Filmmaker Who Dreams Big

Adrián Kader knew very well that, once he left school, he would dedicate his life to directing, editing and writing scripts for film, television, and streaming platforms. It means a kind of happiness that, these days, overwhelms him: he recently presented at the Pi Art Festival in Punta Islita, there in Guanacaste, his 2 shorts: ‘Eyes’ and ‘Jungle Rhythms’. And at the end of April he will bring Jungle Rhythms to a festival in Seattle, Washington state.

Drama and horror

‘Eyes’ is a short horror film about a relationship falling apart and a medical student’s obsession with his partner’s eyes. But, beyond her eyes, this man’s obsession is with the way she sees the world, since she is a photographer. This short is an experimental, more intimate work, which was born at the beginning of 2021.

Meanwhile, Jungle Rhythms is a drama about a couple forced to quarantine together in a New York apartment. This happens after a mysterious virus begins to spread through pollen. About this work, Kader said that it was his graduation project from New York University, Tisch School of the Arts, where he studied from 2017 to 2021.

Long before both shorts arrived in our country, Kader worked on a film in which Hernán Jiménez starred called ‘Aquí y Ahora’ (2017). He also helped as a post-production assistant on a Netflix movie called Uglies. He later worked as an assistant director and editor in a job called Ñaños.

This short portrays the family drama about a first generation Ecuadorian youth living in Queens. This production was presented at the famous Tribeca festival, among others.

Kader assures that he wants to deepen his knowledge and participation in the editing area, but without neglecting the possibility of writing scripts and directing in the United States and, why not, also in Costa Rica.