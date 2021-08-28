Costa Rica Will Host Virtual Business Event for the Biotechnology Sector

This August 25, the BIO Líderes 2021 event will take place, a virtual space that also aims to improve the country’s business climate for the Biotechnology industry. The event is organized by the CRbiomed Cluster and has the participation of the Foreign Trade Promoter of Costa Rica (Procomer), the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Science and Technology (Micitt), the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and international organizations. In addition, there will be the participation of Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath, President of BIO (Biotechnology Innovation Organization), the largest organization of this branch in the world.

Improving the business climate for the sector

“BIO Líderes is important for the country, since it is a space for improving the business climate of the Costa Rican biotechnology and life sciences industry, allowing updates on different topics of interest to the sector, such as bioeconomy, biomedical applications, bioinformatics, bio-entrepreneurship, agri-food issues, use of waste, university-business linkage, intellectual property, among others, in order to insert the country and its members into global value chains”, said Patricia Trinler, President of CRbiomed.

Pedro Beirute, General Manager of Procomer, added that the efforts that have been made from the CRbiomed cluster and the National Bioeconomy Strategy are closely related to the strategy of promoting innovative sectors and fostering R&D in companies, which is why which the institution fosters spaces such as BIO Leaders.