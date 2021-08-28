More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Will Host Virtual Business Event for the Biotechnology Sector

    With the aim of promoting innovative sectors and fostering R&D in local companies

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    5
    0

    Must Read

    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    This August 25, the BIO Líderes 2021 event will take place, a virtual space that also aims to improve the country’s business climate for the Biotechnology industry. The event is organized by the CRbiomed Cluster and has the participation of the Foreign Trade Promoter of Costa Rica (Procomer), the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Science and Technology (Micitt), the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and international organizations. In addition, there will be the participation of Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath, President of BIO (Biotechnology Innovation Organization), the largest organization of this branch in the world.

    Improving the business climate for the sector

    “BIO Líderes is important for the country, since it is a space for improving the business climate of the Costa Rican biotechnology and life sciences industry, allowing updates on different topics of interest to the sector, such as bioeconomy, biomedical applications, bioinformatics, bio-entrepreneurship, agri-food issues, use of waste, university-business linkage, intellectual property, among others, in order to insert the country and its members into global value chains”, said Patricia Trinler, President of CRbiomed.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Pedro Beirute, General Manager of Procomer, added that the efforts that have been made from the CRbiomed cluster and the National Bioeconomy Strategy are closely related to the strategy of promoting innovative sectors and fostering R&D in companies, which is why which the institution fosters spaces such as BIO Leaders.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceJohnny Castro
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleThe Sloth Becomes A National Symbol Of Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyGuillermo Agudelo -

    Costa Rica Will Host Virtual Business Event for the Biotechnology Sector

    This August 25, the BIO Líderes 2021 event will take place, a virtual space that also aims to improve...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER