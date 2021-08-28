Costa Rica Will Have Direct Flights to Chicago as of November

Costa Rica will have direct flights to the American city of Chicago as of November 2021, announced the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, who confirmed that American Airlines will have weekly connections from Alajuela and Guanacaste.

The trips from the Juan Santamaria International Airport will be three times a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday), while from the Daniel Oduber one day a week (Saturday), will be flown.

A strategic point

The head of tourism celebrated this announcement indicating that Chicago is a strategic point of attraction for tourism to Costa Rica. “These flights will strengthen the high season that traditionally begins in the third week of November, and will connect us with a strategic focus for attracting tourism to Costa Rica, the city of Chicago in the state of Illinois; It is news that brings hope to the gradual process of recovery in the tourism sector,” said the official.

As explained, the city of Chicago is fourth in the ranking of 10 US cities with the highest potential of interest to travel to Costa Rica. Already in July, it had been announced that work was being done on attracting airlines to connect the country with more American cities, with Chicago being one of the destinations they were trying to connect. Finally, the Minister took the opportunity to make a call to maintain the care and protocols against COVID-19, especially in the tourist cantons in this high season.