More
    Search
    Travel
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Will Have Direct Flights to Chicago as of November

    Flights to Juan Santamaria will operate three times a week and to Guanacaste on Saturdays

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    2
    0

    Must Read

    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    Costa Rica will have direct flights to the American city of Chicago as of November 2021, announced the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, who confirmed that American Airlines will have weekly connections from Alajuela and Guanacaste.

    The trips from the Juan Santamaria International Airport will be three times a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday), while from the Daniel Oduber one day a week (Saturday), will be flown.

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    A strategic point

    The head of tourism celebrated this announcement indicating that Chicago is a strategic point of attraction for tourism to Costa Rica. “These flights will strengthen the high season that traditionally begins in the third week of November, and will connect us with a strategic focus for attracting tourism to Costa Rica, the city of Chicago in the state of Illinois; It is news that brings hope to the gradual process of recovery in the tourism sector,” said the official.

    As explained, the city of Chicago is fourth in the ranking of 10 US cities with the highest potential of interest to travel to Costa Rica. Already in July, it had been announced that work was being done on attracting airlines to connect the country with more American cities, with Chicago being one of the destinations they were trying to connect. Finally, the Minister took the opportunity to make a call to maintain the care and protocols against COVID-19, especially in the tourist cantons in this high season.

    Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceAndres Alvarado
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica Will Host Virtual Business Event for the Biotechnology Sector
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TravelGuillermo Agudelo -

    Costa Rica Will Have Direct Flights to Chicago as of November

    Costa Rica will have direct flights to the American city of Chicago as of November 2021, announced the Minister...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.