Costa Rica Started 2023 with a Decrease in the Cost of Living

The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC) published this week the results of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which now figures the accumulated inflation for all of 2022 at 7.88%, far from the 3.30% reported by the 2021 but also from the 12.13% year-on-year registered in the previous August.

The CPI, which analyzes the variations of 289 products and services, reported an increase in 52% of these, against 34% that fell in price and 14% that had no changes.

The monthly variation registered an increase of 0.13%

Among the goods and services that pushed the cost of living up the most are tomatoes, tourist packages abroad, and onions; meanwhile, gasoline, air tickets and vehicle technical inspections were the ones that put the most downward pressure.