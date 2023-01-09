The Venezuelan Ambassador in Costa Rica is Dismissed: Doubts Arise About the Future of Consular Services

Costa Rica is part of the group of countries that recognized the interim government of Juan Guaidó in Venezuela. As such, a diplomatic delegation from said Administration had been installed, headed by Ambassador MaríaFaría.

However, on December 30th, the National Assembly of Venezuela agreed not to extend the appointment of Guaidó and with this the conditions also changed for its diplomatic delegations.

Within this framework, this past Thursday Ambassador Faría informed the national authorities of the cessation of her duties. The two employees accredited by the Embassy were also left without duties.

“All these appointments have concluded on January 5th, 2023 by virtue of the modification of the so-called Law of Partial Reform of the Statute that governs the transition to democracy to restore the validity of the Political Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” said the Chancellor, Arnoldo André.

Consular services

The next step, according to the Foreign Minister, is to find options to maintain consular services for Venezuelans.These cover care for South Americans who have settled in the country or are in transit. But it also raises concerns about what will happen to Costa Ricans living in Venezuela.

“Given the conclusion of the interim Presidency of Juan Guaidó in Venezuela, consular care for Costa Ricans and Venezuelans is the priority of the Government of Costa Rica,” he said.

The end of a government

Venezuelan politics, in crisis since Hugo Chavez came to power at the end of the 1990s, has experienced a dramatic episode in recent years, having simultaneously two governments.On one side was the regime of NicolásMaduro and on the other that of Guaidó, as president “in charge”.

His designation took place at the beginning of 2019 and came to have the recognition of almost fifty countries; of which diplomatic representatives were even appointed.On December 30th, however, he gave up maintaining his presidential figure to seek new opposition strategies.