More
    Search
    Travel
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Seduces Potential German Tourists with its “Tourist Attractions”

    The Costa Rican Tourism Institute and 34 Costa Rican companies show their tourism offer at the ITB 2024 Fair, in Germany

    By TCRN STAFF
    11
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) in the company of 34 tourism services companies develop the strategic task of seducing hundreds of German and European tourists to choose Costa Rica as the ideal destination for their next vacation. The above, through participation develops the strategic task of in the ITB Berlin 2024 Fair, considered the most important tourism marketing and negotiation exchange in the world.

    The representatives of our country offer the latest in their offering in hotel services, tour operators, vehicle rental, travel agencies, adventure activities, wellness tourism, among others.

    This global event takes at the imposing Messe exhibition center in the German capital. According to the organizers, in addition to Costa Rica, more than 5,500 exhibitors are participating this time, coming from 170 countries on five continents.

    Ireth Rodríguez, head of promotion of the ICT, highlighted the importance of Costa Rica’s presence at the ITB Berlin, especially because in 2023, Germany will be the first source market for tourists from Europe by air with the arrival of 75,461 German tourists arriving by air

    Favorite vacation destinations

    “By participating in one of the main tourism showcases, we undoubtedly reinforce our position as one of the favorite vacation destinations for Germans, as well as Europeans. Also at the same time, the ITB Berlin is an ideal space to strengthen alliances and negotiations with airlines, wholesalers and has a rapprochement with specialized media in Germany interested in our country,” Rodríguez added.

    According to the most recent data from the ICT, during January 2024, 9,989 German tourists visited us by air, 2,617 more than during the same period of the previous year (2023), when 7,372 arrivals from Germany were reported.

    Global Promotion Showcase

    Regarding the design of the exhibition space, 100% Costa Rican elements were taken into consideration. The negotiation areas stand out for one-on-one meetings with Costa Rican businessmen, which take place in the middle of a space decorated with large-format images placed on hanging cubes of volcanoes, beaches, mountains, waterfalls, outdoor and cultural activities, as well as some of the representatives of our biodiversity such as quetzals, scarlet macaws and sloths.

    Pura Vida

    Also noteworthy are the visitor interaction spaces where they can enjoy promotional videos on giant screens and if they want an unmissable souvenir, but above all, “Pura Vida”, they can take a photo in front of a colorful typical cart wheel, a real hammock to swing in the middle of foliage with the logo of our country brand in neon or in front of the giant letters that form the sustainable words of “C O S T A R I C A”.

    ITB, Berlin 2024 brings together leading experts in global trends, who will give keynote lectures, panel discussions, examples of best practices, as well as innovative topics such as travel technology, marketing and sales, future travel, sustainability, destination management, hospitality, social responsibility, business trips, future work among others.As shared by the organizers on the event’s social platforms, the motto of this year’s edition is: “Taking tourism technology to the next level together.”

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Expo Pyme Costa Rica Seeks To Strengthen Businessmen and Entrepreneurs
    Next article
    Dates of the National Costa Rican Surf Circuit are Defined
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Digital NomadsTCRN STAFF -

    Remote Work in the US: These are the Opportunities for Costa Ricans

    Remote work has established itself as one of the preferred options for numerous transnational companies. This trend, which has...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »