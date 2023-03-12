Costa Rica Sets Out in Search of German Tourists during International Berlin Fair

Between March 7th and 9th, Costa Rica participated in the ITB Berlin tourism fair, in Germany, with the intention of attracting potential visitors from that country.For this reason, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) and a group of 30 Costa Rican companies were present at the largest tourism event in the world.

Reinforcing the excellent image of Costa Rica

“This fair allows us to reinforce the excellent image of Costa Rica, highlight our pioneering role in the issue of sustainability, put ourselves in the spotlight as a destination to visit on the travel list of German tourists and refresh key relationships with strategic partners in the sector”, said William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

Tico van across Berlin

As part of the promotion of the country, a van transported the image of Costa Rica and the idea of ​​Pura Vida in temporary projections through the streets of Berlin.

The ICT offered a press conference with the media to highlight the news of the destination, the sustainable development model and the travel trends of 2023.During the three days of the fair, the German radio Holiday broadcasted live from the Costa Rica stand to all of Germany to invite visitors to travel the country.