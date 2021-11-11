Costa Rica Received an Award for Publicity on Social and Environmental Causes

A few days ago, the first festival of the theLuum Awards was held at the Hilton Geneva Convention Center (Switzerland), where 5 continents were awarded as the best in advertising for social and environmental causes.

Costa Rican advertising was well represented and awarded despite competing with agencies such as McCann Health from China, ALMA DDB from USA, MC & Saatchi from Indonesia, VMLY & R from Colombia, Garnier BBDO, Taxi VMLY & R, Havas Health & You from Brazil and Brukta&Ziniz& Gray.

It is worth noting that the organizers of the Luum Awards set out to reward the best creative works with social and environmental content, which highlighted the talent and concern of the participants as evidence, that is, there are still people doing projects that add up, and contribute.

Costa Rica’s participation in the festival was a total success, which had 80 top-level jurors

To be more specific, agencies and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) from countries such as: Andorra, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, participated. El Salvador, Germany, Guatemala, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mexico, Morocco, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United States, Venezuela and Zambia.

The international festival awards were divided into the following categories: (28) Essence of the Message, (25) Health & Wellness, (9) Causes, (10) Human Rights, (13) Planet, (12) Society, (11 ) Institutional Communications and (4) for Designs for a Better World.

The Costa Rican agencies that won gold at the festival were, Garnier BBDO (Costa Rica) with 1,562 points won 2 gold with “The recommendation letter” for Taco Bell and 2 gold with “Yes i Do” for “Equal Marriage”. Brandy Creativity & Technology (Costa Rica) 684 points won 2 gold with “The Other School Supplies List” for Lincoln Plaza and 1 gold with the case “UH Women Role Model” for Universidad Hispanoamericana.

It is noteworthy that Luum Awards only delivers golds, this means that there are no second or third places, only the best are awarded.Among the advertisers of the year were: Greenpeace, Guayaquil Mayor’s Office, Change the Ref, Red Cross, Techo, Amnesty International, Malaria no more UK, AMIT, Taco Bell and PKBI.