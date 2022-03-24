Costa Rica Presents a Sustainable Tourism Model at the Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas

This year the people who came to this festival were able to obtain a broader knowledge of Costa Rica and thus also received information at a stand in the event facilities.

“Costa Rica has a notable position in the world due to its sustainable tourism model that seeks environmental conservation and social progress of the communities,” said Carolina Trejo, director of ICT marketing. Likewise, the country presented its tourist proposal which is made up of 94% in lodgings with 20 or fewer rooms.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Sculpture that invites us to recycle

It is important to note that the space that they have used within this festival to promote the benefits of Costa Rica stands out among the others because it has a sculpture of a giant turtle. It was created as a rod, wire, recyclable plastic, papier-mâché among other elements that have been recycled in a clear gesture of the contribution that our country intends to make in favor of obtaining a better ecosystem.

It is important to note that this great work of art that is friendly to the planet was made by the Costa Rican artist Francesco Bracci Moreno, who has also been in charge of working on projects such as MareaPlástica, a project that took him 7 months to finish since in order to conclude with his sculpture he collected a large number of sixpack plastics across the country.

An event that has been maintained over time

As additional information we can tell you that this festival has been held continuously since 1987 and has continued to grow over time. So far the year 2011 has been the longest event of its kind with a duration of 20 days. The event this year has a duration between 6 and 11 days.

Although the event has undergone a series of modifications over time, today its main attraction is to merge film, interactive media and music events and conferences.