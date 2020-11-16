More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    New and More Durable Recyclable Plastic Banknotes will Circulate as of November 26th

    The first new bills to enter circulation will be of ¢ 20,000

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    United Nations Highlights Leadership of Costa Rica in Eco-friendly Electric Transportation

    The transition to electric mobility can help Latin American and Caribbean countries reduce polluting emissions and meet...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    New and More Durable Recyclable Plastic Banknotes will Circulate as of November 26th

    New recyclable plastic banknotes with more durability will enter circulation from next November 26th and through the...
    Read more
    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    Fisherman catches a 115 kilos Grouper in waters off Limón

    Alessandro Montanari, the famed "dinosaurs of the sea" fisherman from Costa Rica's southern Caribbean, just added a...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    New recyclable plastic banknotes with more durability will enter circulation from next November 26th and through the beginning of 2021, as announced on November 11th by the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR).

    The entire family of bills will be similar to the current ¢ 1,000 bill, which is printed on a plastic polymer. The old banknotes will continue in circulation during the following year but will be progressively decommissioned out of date.

    The first bills to enter circulation will be ¢ 20,000 on November 26th. Subsequently, the central bank will put into circulation the ¢ 2,000 and ¢ 5,000 notes as of December 1st. The ¢ 1,000 and ¢ 10,000 bills will be released in early 2021.

    The interim manager of the BCCR, Pablo Villalobos, explained that “in 2017 the Central Bank carried out a review process of the banknote family whose main objective was to offer society more efficient and safe banknotes. This review included aspects such as durability, cost and care for the environment”.

    For his part, the director of the BCCR’s Issuance and Securities Department, Marvin Alvarado, assured during a press conference that this responds to a change in banknote technology.

    Safer material
    These new bills will help prevent counterfeiting and will mean savings of up to 74% for the bank, as they last longer in circulation until being discarded, Alvarado explained. For example, an old ¢ 1,000 bill lasted an average of 12 months in circulation according to bank studies.

    The new banknotes, however, last up to 64 months in circulation. In addition, plastic banknotes allow the material to be recycled at the end of its useful life, while, at present, most of the banknote family – printed on paper – does not allow it to be recycled.

    When they reach a high level of impairment, commercial banks send the impaired notes to the Central Bank. This, in turn, evaluates the banknote and, if the state of deterioration is very high, proceeds to shred it.

    “Its waste material (of the new banknotes) is 100% recyclable, becoming other products such as benches, railings for national parks, garbage dumps, playgrounds, etc.”, said the Central Bank in a statement.

    Another peculiarity, as explained Alvarado, is its safety. In 9 years of circulation, the Central Bank has never received reports of counterfeiting of the ¢ 1,000 bills, while this did occur when they were made of paper.

    In general terms, the banknotes will have the same security provisions as the ¢ 1,000 banknotes: a transparent window, prints that change color when the banknote is rotated, and reliefs for the blind population. According to bank data, in 2019 alone, banknote counterfeiting scams cost Costa Ricans around ¢ 80 million, among the cases that the BCCR was able to detect.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    SourceSebastian Rodriguez
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleFisherman catches a 115 kilos Grouper in waters off Limón
    Next articleUnited Nations Highlights Leadership of Costa Rica in Eco-friendly Electric Transportation
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    United Nations Highlights Leadership of Costa Rica in Eco-friendly Electric Transportation

    The transition to electric mobility can help Latin American and Caribbean countries reduce polluting emissions and meet...
    Read more
    News

    New and More Durable Recyclable Plastic Banknotes will Circulate as of November 26th

    TCRN STAFF -
    New recyclable plastic banknotes with more durability will enter circulation from next November 26th and through the beginning of 2021, as announced...
    Read more
    Entertainment

    Fisherman catches a 115 kilos Grouper in waters off Limón

    TCRN STAFF -
    Alessandro Montanari, the famed "dinosaurs of the sea" fisherman from Costa Rica's southern Caribbean, just added a huge, heavy fish to his...
    Read more
    Health

    Which Vitamins and Minerals best help the Development of School-age Children?

    TCRN STAFF -
    Scientific evidence suggests that early intervention for a balanced diet is more effective in helping to prevent some diseases related to poor nutrition
    Read more
    Health

    Physical Activity is Vital for Men over 40

    TCRN STAFF -
    Many men ignore little discomforts in the body or emotional changes that they experience when they reach 40 years of age
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    United Nations Highlights Leadership of Costa Rica in Eco-friendly Electric Transportation

    News Beleida Delgado -
    The transition to electric mobility can help Latin American and Caribbean countries reduce polluting emissions and meet the commitments of the Paris...
    Read more

    Central America Receiving the Onslaught of a New Hurricane

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Central American countries was bracing itself this weekend for the onslaught of a new hurricane, days after Cyclone Eta left more than 200 dead in the region
    Read more

    Costa Rica Grants Special Category of Temporary Protection to Venezuelan, Cuban and Nicaraguan Migrants

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The government of Costa Rica approved on October 27th the creation of the Special Category of Complementary Temporary Protection, which aims to...
    Read more

    Costa Rica joins the initiative “Together for a Reinforced Multilateralism”

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, participated this week in the launch of the joint declaration "Together...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »