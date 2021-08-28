Costa Rica Prepares Celebration of the Afro-Descendants National Day

On December 28th, 2020, the United Nations General Assembly – with the support of 52 member states – adopted the resolution promoted by the Tico government to proclaim August 31st as the International Day of Afro-descendants, and on the 2nd it established the Permanent Forum of People of African Descent to combat systematic racism.

The first vice presidency of Costa Rica indicated that for this reason the country will be the global headquarters for the celebration of the first International Day of People of African Descent, with the realization of different activities that will be broadcast live to the rest of the world via Streaming.

Eliminating all forms of discrimination

This commemoration seeks to promote respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, contribute to the elimination of all forms of discrimination against Afro-descendants and promote the diversity of heritage and the extraordinary contributions of the African Diaspora, highlighted the information source.

She specified that San José and Cahuita -in the Caribbean province of Limón, where the largest number of Afro-Costa Ricans live- will be the scenes of high-level forums, conferences, artistic and cultural activities, to be held from August 31st to September 4th.

The commemoration, she pointed out, is organized by the Government with the support of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the United Nations Department of Global Communication and the United Nations System in Costa Delicious.

Fulfillment in the commitment assumed

“This first international commemoration is held in Costa Rica because it is the country that promotes this celebration, in fulfillment of the commitment assumed more than 100 years ago at the I Congress of the Black Peoples of the World, when it was proposed to celebrate the contributions of Afro-American people”, said First Vice President Epsy Campbell. Campbell, who is the first Afro-Costa Rican to hold that high position, stressed that this date reaffirms the commitment to the recognition, justice and development of Afro-descendants.

With this first celebration of the International Day of People of African Descent, UNFPA and Costa Rica call for action to put an end to inequality and discrimination against these peoples and communities, detailed the first vice presidency.

“Where there is exclusion, societies cannot claim to be fair, equitable or developed. The 2030 Agenda is explicitly committed to leaving no one behind and in this sense, actions and investments for development must be directed first to those who need them most,” she exalted.