Jaguar Rescue Center Releases Huge Turtle That was Attacked in Limón

The Jaguar Rescue Center, located in the southern Caribbean, this week released the huge hawksbill turtle that, last month, was taken there with significant injuries. Limón Coast Guard officers saved the chelonian, who was about to be cut up in the Los Lirios sector, on the banks of the Cieneguita River in Limón. The animal arrived at the Center with difficulty breathing, as its shell was pierced with a harpoon.

Free and healthy

Those responsible for the Jaguar Rescue Center received her and gave her all possible care, explained Encarnación Vila, biologist and founder. The turtle remained in a special pool with fresh sea water that was changed every day or every other day. There they fed it seaweed, but above all sardines, shrimp and mussels, without counting on special antibiotics.

Vila acknowledged that the care of this turtle triggered the Center’s budget due to the multiple injuries perpetrated by the group of hunters. Because, in addition to lung problems, the animal arrived with affected fins.

The release of this turtle filled with emotion those who work and collaborate with this site specialized in the care of injured or abandoned animals. “He was very happy … it is a gift for us,” said the head of the Center.

Attending many animal species

Vila commented that there they rescue and treat animals electrocuted, run over or bitten by dogs. Among them sloths, monkeys, birds, baby toucans, baby alligators and more recently turtles. In fact, not many years ago they received 15 chelonians that were attacked with harpoons.

The figures show the increase in rescued animals by the Center:

2019: 748

2020: 805

2021: 798