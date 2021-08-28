Costa Rican Scientists Manage to Document a Nest of the Shy Yellow-Eared Toucan

Costa Rica, one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, registers more than 900 species of birds and around 220 migratory ones. One of the most spectacular families is that of the ranphastids (Ramphastidae), commonly known as toucans. The sighting of a toucan is always an exciting experience due to the large size of the bird, its peculiar shape and colorful colors.

Among them, the most difficult to observe due to its shyness is the yellow-eared toucan. However, an important novelty has taken place, and that is that Costa Rican scientists have managed to document the first nest of this species of which very little is known about its reproductive biology.

In a rainforest property adjacent to the Braulio Carrillo National Park, located about 15 miles east of San José, some guides found a nest with four toucan chicks. After its identification, the experts proceeded to collect information with the description of the nest, which consists of a cavity in a tree, taking measurements and monitoring the development of the chicks within the nest.

There are six types of toucans in Costa Rica:

Pteroglossus torquatus, Collared Aracari, Collarejo Toucan

Selenidera spectabilis, Yellow-eared Toucanet, Yellow-eared Toucan

Pteroglossus frantzii, Fiery-billed Aracari, Orange-billed Toucan

Ramphastos sulfuratus, Keel-billed Toucan, Iris-billed Toucan

Ramphastos ambiguus, Yellow-throated Toucan, Chestnut-billed Toucan

Aulacorhynchus prassinus, Emerald Toucanet, Green Toucan or Emerald Toucan

About the National Bird Route

The National Bird Route is made up of 12 locations from where you can access specific places of observation with a high diversity of birds, but in addition these coincide in some cases with the Tourist Development Centers, which make up several local communities, reserves or parks. national, which broadens the tourist experience associated with the route. In addition, they are sites in which there are ideal conditions for the development of bird tourism such as adequate accesses, trails, local guides, tourist services, information on the birds of the site, among others.

Costa Rica ranks fifth in the world as a favorite site for bird watching due to aspects such as biodiversity, tourist infrastructure, accessibility, as well as the use of business trips and families to carry out this activity.