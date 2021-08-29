Fishing in Costa Rica; the Best Places to Go Fishing

In Costa Rica, both marine, river and lake fishing are carried out. In the first case, common casting fishing is carried out on the shores. The open sea, of course, requires a boat and is practiced up to 30 miles.

Underwater fishing is also practiced on the Atlantic coasts both on the shore and on the coast in islands, islets and reefs. This practice is quite an attraction in the country. Lake fishing is given to casting as well as internment in a boat. The lakes are natural and artificial.

Curiously, river fishing is the most practiced in this country and is done in the same way as lake fishing. Of course, whatever you ask, you will find sustainable fishing in Costa Rica, which respects sizes and with fishermen who are in favor of the catch and release modality.

What are the best places to go fishing in the Caribbean Sea?

The marine waters that will give you the most joy are those of the Gulf of Papagayo, the mouth of the Gulf of Nicoya, Corcovado, the front area of Cabo Velas, and the Golfo Dulce. In the south of the Atlantic coasts you will find reefs, the marine mass from Punta Mona to Punta Cahuita being very abundant. The mouths of the rivers that die in this ocean are also rich in number of specimens until we are about two or three miles away.

Herradura Beach, located in the north of Jacó, has a port built specifically for practicing sport fishing. There are locals in charge of taking the tourist through the points of greatest fishing interest. If the sea is secondary and you are more of a lake practice (or you want to combine), the most outstanding places in the country are Lake Cote, Lake Arenal and the Cachi Reservoir.

Fishing trips to Costa Rica

If you are looking for marlin, the Manuel Antonio-Quepos area is yours because in its waters we come across, without difficulty, blue, black and striped; Yes! The three! In addition, the place is spectacular, allowing you to enjoy views that include, in addition to a dream beach, dolphins, sea turtles and, sometimes, even whales can be seen. For river fishing, don’t miss Puerto Limón, highlighting the Pacuare, Tortuguero and Matina channels. Caño Negro, Rio Parma and Rio Frío may also surprise you.

On the other hand, if what you are looking for is to organize a fishing trip, Guanacaste is your place. From here you can leave, on yachts of all kinds, to take a combined tour that includes areas of interest such as Carillo, Garza, Samara, Nosara or Flamingo.

Dates

As for dates, knowing that all year round is great for fishing the most sought-after species on its coasts and nearby waters. Offshore, the months from January to March are the weakest for hunting marlin, but ideal for catching other catches of great interest. Spring is very good in general. In summer only the blue marlin limps. In autumn the sawfish or wahoo fails.

If we approach the coast, the worst statistics are the snapper, which is not seen during the winter, and the roosterfish, which happens the same in autumn. The best time, in general, is summer.

As for the Caribbean Sea, June and July are the least suitable months, but not for that reason unsuccessful. In general, you will find a great variety of species, only some will have migrated.

What types of species can be fished in open sea around Costa Rica?

Near the coast you will find a very good amount of snapper and roosters. Offshore you will come across species that are of great interest to fishermen around the world, such as sawfish, sailfish, yellowfin tuna, dolphinfish, and black and blue marlins.

You will also find tarpon, sharks, tuna, large tarpons, parrots and groupers among many others. Despite not being the most species-rich place, you should know that more than 40 records related to sport fishing have been broken, so that you can get an idea of the appropriateness of practicing fishing in Costa Rica.