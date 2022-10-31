Costa Rica is Designated as the Coordinating Country for the Working Group of High Authorities in the Aerospace Field

The Costa Rican Minister of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications, Carlos Enrique Alvarado Briceño, was appointed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as the coordinator of the Working Group of High Authorities in the Aerospace field by the Summit of Ministers of Science, Technology and Innovation of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

The chief, together with the vice president of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) for Developing Countries and Emerging Communities, Pilar Zamora Acevedo, will work to bring regional aerospace development. This initiative was also supported by the Organization of Ibero-American States (OEI), which will contribute its organization to make this purpose a reality.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

On this subject, he also had the opportunity to meet with the Secretary General of the OEI, Mariano Jabonero, with whom an agreement of intent was signed for the presentation and use of the prototype of indicators of the National System of Science and Technology of Costa Rica towards the rest of the countries of Ibero-America in 2023 (Strengthening of Scientific Systems in Ibero-America, FORCYT).

A benchmark in terms of human talent

“Our country has been characterized as a benchmark in terms of human talent. Today we have the opportunity to put ourselves at the forefront of the world and join forces with powers that have seen the future in science and technology. We are sure that the initiative will bring enormous benefits to Costa Rica in these fields”, highlighted the head of MICITT, Carlos Enrique Alvarado Briceño.

Future mutual cooperation

As part of the meeting with the executive and technical director of the National Commission for Space Activities (CONAE), Raúl Kulichevsky, progress was made on an agenda that strengthens future mutual cooperation in the following areas of interest:

Provision of satellite images of the SAOCOM Constellation

Training of human resources specialized in space issues, through the Superior Training proposals carried out by CONAE.

Costa Rica is one of the countries with the oldest and most solid space programs in the region

The Foreign Minister of the Republic, Dr. Arnoldo André, who is participating as head of the Costa Rican delegation this week at the XXIII CELAC Ministerial Meeting, welcomed the decision and reaffirmed the importance of building solutions based on dialogue, to address the challenges of the region.

“The joint action that we develop among the CELAC countries is the effective path that is required, now we must redouble our efforts to combat the present challenges, making human talent, science and technology tools for the development and improvement of life. of the most vulnerable populations,” said Minister André.

During the working visit to Buenos Aires, Minister Alvarado Briceño also met with his counterpart from the Argentine Republic, Daniel Filmus, within the framework of the CELAC Summit of Ministers and High Authorities in Science, Technology and Innovation.

He also had the opportunity to talk with Roberto Salvarezza, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Y-TEC and former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation of Argentina. Y-Tec is a public research and technology company created in 2013, whose mission is to provide technological solutions to the energy sector and train specialists for the development of the region’s industry.