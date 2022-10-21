Costa Rica Promotes Its Aerospace Offer at the Most Important Business Event in This Sector

From October 18th to 20th, the Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER), the Costa Rica Aerospace Cluster (CRAC) and seven Costa Rican companies participate in the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exihibition with the aim of presenting the national offer of this sector to professionals and manufacturing companies in the aerospace sector -worldwide- to generate business opportunities.

The event brings together more than 23,000 attendees and more than 1,000 stands from the sector from 98 countries, in addition, it has spaces with key note speakers, workshops and an exhibition of jets and planes at the airport.

This is the third time that our country has participated with a stand under the concept of the Esencial Costa Rica country brand, highlighting the companies TicoElectronics, Olympic Precision Machining, Preinsa, Camtronics, GJ Cargo, Avionyx and Grupo Empresarial Román; all of them members of the Costa Rica Aeroespace Cluster.

Positioning ourselves as a quality supplier

“For Costa Rica it is strategic to participate in this fair because it is attended by key operators and leaders of the aerospace sector, who make purchasing decisions and define the scenario of the sector for the following years, therefore, we must continue presenting ourselves and positioning ourselves as a quality supplier, a reliable business ally where you can find certified companies with the necessary capabilities to meet the manufacturing and software development needs in the aerospace sector”, said Erick Ulate, director of Exports at PROCOMER.

For his part, Esteban Carrillo, executive director of the CRAC, added that the participation of the Aerospace Cluster of Costa Rica in the NBAA 2022 fair consolidates the growth they are having in the aerospace market. “The worldwide trend is migrating from a process of globalization to one of “regionalization” and concepts such as “nearshoring” have made North American companies have to see Latin America as a strategic business partner. For the aerospace sector, Costa Rica is proving to be one of the most attractive options for transferring products due to its political stability, logistical ease, and the country’s track record in advanced manufacturing processes. With the support of PROCOMER, we have many surprises this year so our goal is to bring work and business to companies in Costa Rica”.

Positioning Costa Rica as a nearshoring hub

NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exihibition, which takes place in Orlando, Florida, United States, is an opportunity for the Costa Rican aerospace industry to follow up on potential businesses generated in previous editions and to generate new opportunities, as well as position Costa Rica as a nearshoring hub where they can find solutions for their supply chain.

During the fair, national companies have access to high-level contacts with exhibitors from a wide variety of areas: manufacturing companies, maintenance, parts, accessories, design, engineering, software, among others.

Advanced manufacturing is responsible for 81% of Costa Rican specialized industry exports and encompasses products from the precision and medical equipment, chemical, electrical and electronic, and metalworking subsectors (the last two include products for the aerospace industry).