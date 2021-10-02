Costa Rica’s Electricity Sector Unites to Protect Wildlife

Under the slogan “Wildlife matters“, the Tico energy sector companies that make up the National Energy Conservation Commission launched a campaign to raise awareness of the importance of protecting wildlife. The campaign seeks to publicize this issue, which represents 20% of electrical interruptions per year, as a result of the contact of wild animals and tree branches with the electricity grid.

For this, the efforts that have been made to safeguard fauna will be disclosed and advice will be given on how citizens can contribute to this important effort. Simple actions such as pruning trees close to power lines and planting native species taking into account their height and growth space with respect to the network, can avoid the risks of electrocution.

Through the campaign, sites and numbers will be announced to which you can go to report both animals affected by electrocution, as well as places where these types of incidents occur.

Placement of protective barriers and insulators

Currently, the Ministry of the Environment and the electricity companies are working on the placement of barriers or insulators in different parts of the electrical network that allow minimizing these types of incidents.